Yankees Breakout Starter Excited to Start Rivalry With Blue Jays Rookie

The third of a four-game series between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will feature a first-time matchup of budding aces. Cam Schlittler toes the mound for the Yankees while Trey Yesavage goes for the Blue Jays.

It’s a pitching matchup that the Yankees right-hander looks forward to having over the years.

“Hopefully, we’re facing each other for the next X amount of years,” Schlittler told the media, including New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips. “I think it’ll be a fun matchup for both sides.”

The Yankees took the first two games of the series on the strength of their powerful lineup. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and 2026 breakout slugger Ben Rice provided the thump with game-winning home runs in each game. New York goes for the series win, in what will be the first-ever matchup between Schlittler and Yesavage.

It helps that both pitchers are at the top of their game going into their first matchup.

AL East Pitching Rivalry Between Cam Schlittler and Trey Yesavage Begins

Both Schlittler and Yesavage debuted in the 2025 season for their respective clubs. The rivalry between the Yankees and Blue Jays reignited in the American League Division Series. Toronto won the series in four games en route to an AL pennant.

Both young starters shone in the series between the two clubs last October. Yesavage dominated with 5.1 hitless innings and 11 strikeouts in a Game 2 win. Schlittler took a tough loss in Game 4 despite holding the Blue Jays to just two runs in 6.1 innings.

This upcoming game between the Blue Jays and Yankees on May 20 marks the first time that the two young starters will face each other.

Schlittler is a rags-to-riches story, and perhaps the biggest win for the Yankees’ pitching development. The right-hander went from a soft-tosser that barely hit 90 MPH at Northeastern to sitting in the upper-90s. With further development of his cutter, which has turned into a lethal offering this season, the right-hander has become the favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award with a 1.35 ERA in 10 starts.

Yesavage was a former first-rounder in 2024 who breezed through the minors in his first year of pro ball. He started the year in Low-A Dunedin and finished with three appearances in the World Series. A shoulder injury delayed the start of his season to May 28, but he’s posted a 1.40 ERA in four starts.

Cam Schlittler vs. Trey Yesavage Rivalry Could Define AL East for Rest of Decade

Both Schlittler and Yesavage are controllable for the 2031 season, so there will be plenty of potential matchups between the two for at least the next six seasons. With six series between the two clubs every year, plus both teams eyeing themselves as championship contenders, the stage is set for a very fun rivalry between the two young starters.

Both pitchers should ascend to the top of their rotations sooner rather than later. With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon aging, it creates the opportunity for Schlittler to grow into the future ace to anchor a very potent Yankees rotation.

Yesavage forms a 1-2 punch with offseason pickup Dylan Cease. Cease has been as good as advertised, sitting right there with Schlittler as the other frontrunner in the AL Cy Young Award race. Kevin Gausman, who’s anchored the Blue Jays’ rotation for half a decade, will hit free agency after 2026. Yesavage would take his place if Gausman heads elsewhere next winter.

Assuming both the Yankees and Blue Jays remain relevant in the postseason race every year, this pitching matchup should have major ramifications. At the minimum, it’s appointment television between two of baseball’s ascending starting starters. For both pitchers, they hope it’s the start of something great.