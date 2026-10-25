Yankees’ Next Prospect Decision Comes Before December

The New York Yankees have an important prospect decision to make before the usual December transaction chatter.

Carlos Lagrange needs a place in their winter roster planning.

That does not mean the Yankees are preparing to lose him. It means protecting a valuable pitcher requires action on a different timetable from deciding when he can help in the majors.

FanGraphs’ current Yankees depth chart⁠ lists Lagrange among the organization’s leading prospects and flags his Rule 5 eligibility.

For an offseason focused on outside additions, that is a reminder to count the players already approaching the roster.

Their places matter, too.

Carlos Lagrange Makes November Planning Important

Pinstripe Alley’s offseason calendar⁠ lists November 17 as the deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft.

The mechanism is straightforward: placing an eligible prospect on the 40-man roster protects him from selection.

That is a different decision from placing him on the active major-league roster.

A team can protect a pitcher for the future without committing an Opening Day rotation or bullpen job to him.

For the Yankees, the practical question extends beyond whether Lagrange merits protection.

It concerns the overall allocation of roster places across prospects, established players, injury recoveries and potential acquisitions.

A winter addition occupies a spot. So does a protected prospect who may spend more time developing.

Keeping flexibility therefore requires an accurate inventory before the club begins making commitments.

The calendar also includes the reinstatement of players from the 60-day injured list after the World Series. That process can change how much apparent roster space is available.

Free-agent departures can create openings in the other direction.

The relevant calculation uses the roster after those changes.

Treating every open place as disposable can make later additions harder. Reserving space thoughtfully allows the organization to respond when a genuine opportunity develops elsewhere.

Yankees Can Protect Talent Without Rushing It

MLB’s Rule 5 explanation⁠ describes the eligibility system and the roster restrictions attached to selecting a player from another organization.

For New York, the immediate priority is protecting appropriate talent while preserving a workable roster.

That process could involve straightforward additions, changes at the margins or trades that address another need. Those are possibilities, rather than reported Yankees plans.

There is no reason to manufacture suspense about Lagrange being deliberately exposed.

The more useful story explains why an expected protection still influences the surrounding decisions.

It also gives fans a way to evaluate November moves without assuming every roster addition signals an imminent promotion.

A protected prospect can remain part of a development plan.

A player removed elsewhere could reflect roster management rather than the arrival of a particular free agent.

Labor uncertainty adds another reason to follow announced dates carefully, because later winter events could change.

For now, the Yankees have a November task worth completing on its own terms.

Protecting the future and improving the present begin with the same limited number of roster places.