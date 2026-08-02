New York Yankees Legend Reacts To Tarik Skubal Dodgers Trade

On Saturday night, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the huge news that Tarik Skubal had been traded (via the Detroit Tigers) to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Skubal is one of the best pitchers in baseball, so he will help give the Dodgers an excellent chance to win their third straight World Series title.

Passan wrote: “The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring Tarik Skubal for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith, sources tell ESPN.”

New York Yankees Legend Reacts To Skubal Trade

Following the trade, social media was buzzing.

One person who reacted was New York Yankees legend CC Sabathia.

His first post: “Wooooooooooooooooow”

His second post: “The Dodgers never mess around 🤣😂💣”

Here’s what people were saying in response to Sabathia’s posts:

@PZabro4: “For just 3 prospects too!!! Not ONE MLB player!!! Dodger rotation even without Ohtani, is unfair once Snell returns”

@Fermcat: “Can you please please call you Body Brian Cashman and tell him get Luis Arraez before Boston or Tampa get him… Thank you for the attention in this matter!”

@RGrandi: “Do we need a lockout to prevent this Dodgers BS?”

@theslim3: “Man how come Yanks don’t act like this anymore”

@jon_dominguezz: “You should have been a Dodger at the 2008 trade deadline!”

Looking At Skubal

Skubal was picked in the 9th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his seventh MLB season (all with the Tigers).

Right now, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is 7-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 16 starts.

Looking At The Dodgers

The Dodgers are currently in the middle of a series with the Boston Red Sox (at home).

They are at the top of the National League West with a 69-42 record in 111 games.