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New York Yankees Legend Reacts To Tarik Skubal Dodgers Trade

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - JUNE 13: Starting pitcher Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after leaving the game during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 13, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the huge news that Tarik Skubal had been traded (via the Detroit Tigers) to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Skubal is one of the best pitchers in baseball, so he will help give the Dodgers an excellent chance to win their third straight World Series title.

Passan wrote: “The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring Tarik Skubal for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith, sources tell ESPN.”

New York Yankees Legend Reacts To Skubal Trade

GettyHall of Fame member CC Sabathia looks on during the All-Star Workout day at Citizens Bank Park on July 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Following the trade, social media was buzzing.

One person who reacted was New York Yankees legend CC Sabathia.

His first post: “Wooooooooooooooooow”

His second post: “The Dodgers never mess around 🤣😂💣”

Here’s what people were saying in response to Sabathia’s posts:

@PZabro4: “For just 3 prospects too!!! Not ONE MLB player!!! Dodger rotation even without Ohtani, is unfair once Snell returns”

@Fermcat: “Can you please please call you Body Brian Cashman and tell him get Luis Arraez before Boston or Tampa get him… Thank you for the attention in this matter!”

@RGrandi: “Do we need a lockout to prevent this Dodgers BS?”

GettyCC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees looks on after surrendering a third inning home run against Kevin Kiermaier #39 of the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 8, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@theslim3: “Man how come Yanks don’t act like this anymore”

@jon_dominguezz: “You should have been a Dodger at the 2008 trade deadline!”

Looking At Skubal

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers looks on after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 02, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Skubal was picked in the 9th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his seventh MLB season (all with the Tigers).

Right now, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is 7-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 16 starts.

Looking At The Dodgers

GettyMookie Betts #50 and Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating New York Mets 4-3 in the game at Citi Field on July 25, 2026 in New York City.

The Dodgers are currently in the middle of a series with the Boston Red Sox (at home).

They are at the top of the National League West with a 69-42 record in 111 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Reacts To Tarik Skubal Dodgers Trade

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