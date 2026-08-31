New York Yankees Announce Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Angels Series

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will play the first game of their series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They most recently beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 16-1 on Sunday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who batted 8th) finished with two hits, two walks, three runs and two stolen bases.

Yankees Announce Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

YES Network wrote: “Monday’s lineup. Austin Wells starting after going deep twice in the 8th yesterday following entry off the bench. 💪”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved to 6th in the order on Monday.

This will be his first time batting 6th since August 18.

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees after getting traded (via the Miami Marlins) in 2024.

Right now, the two-time MLB All-Star is batting .227 with 100 hits, 18 home runs, 54 RBIs, 65 runs and 40 stolen bases in 128 games this year.

MLB wrote (on Sunday): “For the second time in his career, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has stolen 40 bases in a season 🎷 No American League player has more this year!”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 78-59 record in 137 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 41-28 in 69 games on the road).

Looking At The Angels Right Now

As for the Angels, they are at the bottom of the American League West with a 52-85 record in 137 games.

They have lost eight out of their last ten games (and are 29-42 in 71 games at home).