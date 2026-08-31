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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Angels Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will play the first game of their series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They most recently beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 16-1 on Sunday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who batted 8th) finished with two hits, two walks, three runs and two stolen bases.

Yankees Announce Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees follows through on his third inning run-scoring sacrifice fly against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City.

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

YES Network wrote: “Monday’s lineup. Austin Wells starting after going deep twice in the 8th yesterday following entry off the bench. 💪”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved to 6th in the order on Monday.

This will be his first time batting 6th since August 18.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees forces out Jahmai Jones #37 of the Boston Red Sox at second base during the third inning in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City.

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees after getting traded (via the Miami Marlins) in 2024.

Right now, the two-time MLB All-Star is batting .227 with 100 hits, 18 home runs, 54 RBIs, 65 runs and 40 stolen bases in 128 games this year.

MLB wrote (on Sunday): “For the second time in his career, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has stolen 40 bases in a season 🎷 No American League player has more this year!”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees runs out his first eighth inning two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 78-59 record in 137 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 41-28 in 69 games on the road).

Looking At The Angels Right Now

GettyMike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

As for the Angels, they are at the bottom of the American League West with a 52-85 record in 137 games.

They have lost eight out of their last ten games (and are 29-42 in 71 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Angels Series

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