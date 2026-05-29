Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Athletics Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
BOSTON, MA - JULY 28: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees waves to fans before their game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Chisholm, recently acquired on July 27, 2024 by the Yankees via a trade with the Miami Marlins, will play in his first game as a Yankee. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and Athletics will open up a three-game series in Sacramento, California.

The Yankees are coming off a 7-0 win over the Kansas City Royals (on Wednesday).

Jazz Chisholm did not play in the game.

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on as he stands on first base against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 5/29 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH A. Judge RF C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B P. Goldschmidt 1B R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C J. Caballero SS C. Rodón SP”

Chisholm Jr. is back in the lineup on Friday.

He is also batting 5th for the first time since May 19.

The two-time MLB All-Star is batting .246 with 48 hits, six home runs, 20 RBI’s, 25 runs and 13 stolen bases in his first 54 games.

As of late, Chisholm Jr. has been playing better (after his slow start to the 2026 season).

Tobey Schulman of Inside The Diamond wrote: “The most fWAR in the American League over the last 14 days: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (1.0). Last 11 G: .405/.479/.667 2 HR | 2 SB 12.5% BB% | 25% K% .494 wOBA 223 wRC+ He now has a 107 wRC+ on the season after posting a 76 wRC+ across March/April.”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the home opener against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Chisholm Jr. spent the first four and a half seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins before getting traded to New York.

In his first season with the team, he helped lead them to the 2024 World Series.

Last year, Chisholm Jr. hit 31 home runs with 80 RBI’s and 31 stolen bases in 130 games.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees walks on the field before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 15, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have gone 34-22 in 56 games, which has them as the second-place team in their division.

They are currently 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 17-13 in 30 games outside of the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Athletics Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x