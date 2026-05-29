New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Athletics Series

Jazz Chisholm did not play in the game.

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 5/29 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH A. Judge RF C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B P. Goldschmidt 1B R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C J. Caballero SS C. Rodón SP”

Chisholm Jr. is back in the lineup on Friday.

He is also batting 5th for the first time since May 19.

The two-time MLB All-Star is batting .246 with 48 hits, six home runs, 20 RBI’s, 25 runs and 13 stolen bases in his first 54 games.

As of late, Chisholm Jr. has been playing better (after his slow start to the 2026 season).

Tobey Schulman of Inside The Diamond wrote: “The most fWAR in the American League over the last 14 days: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (1.0). Last 11 G: .405/.479/.667 2 HR | 2 SB 12.5% BB% | 25% K% .494 wOBA 223 wRC+ He now has a 107 wRC+ on the season after posting a 76 wRC+ across March/April.”

Chisholm Jr. spent the first four and a half seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins before getting traded to New York.

In his first season with the team, he helped lead them to the 2024 World Series.

Last year, Chisholm Jr. hit 31 home runs with 80 RBI’s and 31 stolen bases in 130 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have gone 34-22 in 56 games, which has them as the second-place team in their division.

They are currently 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 17-13 in 30 games outside of the Bronx.