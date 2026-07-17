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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Dodgers Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will open up their three-game series in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who batted 5th) finished with two hits, one RBI and one run.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees doubles against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park on July 12, 2026 in Washington, DC.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/17 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved down to the 6th spot in the order for Friday’s series opener.

The two-time All-Star has moved around in the lineup a lot this season.

Right now, he is batting .223 with 71 hits, 13 home runs, 37 RBIs, 47 runs and 26 stolen bases in 91 games.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. speaks onstage during the Talkin’ Yanks panel a Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 16, 2026 in New York City.

Before the Yankees, Chisholm Jr. spent the first part of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He is in his third season with the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park on July 10, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Here’s what people were saying about Friday’s lineup:

@MaxMannis: “Thanks for starting Cabby please win and please bring me good Judge news”

@shell895: “We’ve got the line-up for tonight, but STILL NO update on Judge’s condition??????”

@bennyarroz: “I’M SO EXCITED LETS WIN”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Austin Wells #28 after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park on July 10, 2026 in Washington, DC.

@aybaybaydelia: “PLEASE WIN ALSO STOP GATEKEEPING THE JUDGE NEWS”

@ArsonJudge619: “no Volpe. Yeah we winning”

Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates after stealing second base during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 23-20 at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Dodgers Series

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