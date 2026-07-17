New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Dodgers Series

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will open up their three-game series in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who batted 5th) finished with two hits, one RBI and one run.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/17 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved down to the 6th spot in the order for Friday’s series opener.

The two-time All-Star has moved around in the lineup a lot this season.

Right now, he is batting .223 with 71 hits, 13 home runs, 37 RBIs, 47 runs and 26 stolen bases in 91 games.

Before the Yankees, Chisholm Jr. spent the first part of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He is in his third season with the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Friday’s lineup:

@MaxMannis: “Thanks for starting Cabby please win and please bring me good Judge news”

@shell895: “We’ve got the line-up for tonight, but STILL NO update on Judge’s condition??????”

@bennyarroz: “I’M SO EXCITED LETS WIN”

@aybaybaydelia: “PLEASE WIN ALSO STOP GATEKEEPING THE JUDGE NEWS”

@ArsonJudge619: “no Volpe. Yeah we winning”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 23-20 at home).