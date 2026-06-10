New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Guardians Series Finale

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

They most recently won (on Tuesday) by a score of 3-2.

Jazz Chisholm (who batted 5th) finished with one home run, one walk and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/10 P. Goldschmidt DH B. Rice 1B C. Bellinger LF A. Rosario 3B T. Grisham CF J. Caballero RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C C. Rodón SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order on Wednesday.

He is currently batting .231 with 53 hits, nine home runs, 26 RBI’s, 32 runs and 16 stolen bases in 63 games.

The 28-year-old is in his third season playing for the Yankees.

Before the Yankees, Chisholm Jr. had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He is a two-time MLB All-Star (and helped the Yankees reach the 2024 World Series).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup