New York Yankees Quickly Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Padres Series

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will face off against the San Diego Padres (in California) for the first game of their series.

They most recently beat the Angels (in Los Angeles) by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who batted 8th) finished with one walk, one strikeout and one run.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/4 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones RF T. Grisham CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C M. Fried SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order on Friday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is batting .231 with 104 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 68 runs and 40 stolen bases in 131 games this year.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

Chisholm Jr. had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career playing for the Miami Marlins.

In 2024, the 28-year-old helped the Yankees reach the World Series.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 43-29 in 72 games on the road).

Looking At The Padres Right Now

On the other side of the series, the Padres are the third-place team in the National League West with a 73-67 record in 140 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games (and are 41-28 in 69 games at home in San Diego).