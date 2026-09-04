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New York Yankees Quickly Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Padres Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will face off against the San Diego Padres (in California) for the first game of their series.

They most recently beat the Angels (in Los Angeles) by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who batted 8th) finished with one walk, one strikeout and one run.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees embraces teammates after scoring on an RBI single by Cody Bellinger #35 against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/4 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones RF T. Grisham CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C M. Fried SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order on Friday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is batting .231 with 104 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 68 runs and 40 stolen bases in 131 games this year.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees singles during the fourth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Chisholm Jr. had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career playing for the Miami Marlins.

In 2024, the 28-year-old helped the Yankees reach the World Series.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 43-29 in 72 games on the road).

Looking At The Padres Right Now

GettyFernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres at bat during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on July 29, 2026 in San Diego, California.

On the other side of the series, the Padres are the third-place team in the National League West with a 73-67 record in 140 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games (and are 41-28 in 69 games at home in San Diego).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quickly Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Padres Series

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