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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change During Reds Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 31: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees at bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 5-0 victory on Friday night.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who batted 5th) finished with one home run, one walk, two runs and one stolen base.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees gestures at home plate after his second inning home run against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/20 B. Rice 1B A. Rosario 3B P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger CF J. Domínguez RF J. Caballero LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

Despite his home run on Friday, Chisholm Jr. has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order.

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the night batting .229 with 58 hits, 11 home runs, 31 RBIs, 39 runs and 21 stolen bases in 71 games.

He is in his third season playing for the Yankees (after starting out his career with the Miami Marlins).

Social Media Buzzing About Jazz

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after his double during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying about Chisholm Jr. recently:

Just Baseball:Jazz Chisholm is 1 of only 5 players in baseball with 10+ 2B, 10+ HR and 15+ SB! Jazz continues to be one of baseball’s most dynamic players”

Talkin’ Baseball: “One day after leaving the game with damaged manhood, Jazz Chisholm homers in his first at-bat”

Chris Kirschner: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. just picked up his 21st stolen base on the season, tied for the 4th-most in MLB. He is on pace for 24 home runs and 46 stolen bases.”

@domzipfel: “Everyone made fun of him for shooting for 50/50 when that’s exactly what anyone should do. And now he’s gonna be 25/45 which is extremely impressive!!”

Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees come into the day as the top team in the American League East with a 46-28 record in 74 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 22-13 in 35 games at home in the Bronx).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change During Reds Series

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