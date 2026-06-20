New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change During Reds Series

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 5-0 victory on Friday night.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who batted 5th) finished with one home run, one walk, two runs and one stolen base.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/20 B. Rice 1B A. Rosario 3B P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger CF J. Domínguez RF J. Caballero LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

Despite his home run on Friday, Chisholm Jr. has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order.

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the night batting .229 with 58 hits, 11 home runs, 31 RBIs, 39 runs and 21 stolen bases in 71 games.

He is in his third season playing for the Yankees (after starting out his career with the Miami Marlins).

Social Media Buzzing About Jazz

Here’s what people were saying about Chisholm Jr. recently:

Just Baseball: “Jazz Chisholm is 1 of only 5 players in baseball with 10+ 2B, 10+ HR and 15+ SB! Jazz continues to be one of baseball’s most dynamic players”

Talkin’ Baseball: “One day after leaving the game with damaged manhood, Jazz Chisholm homers in his first at-bat”

Chris Kirschner: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. just picked up his 21st stolen base on the season, tied for the 4th-most in MLB. He is on pace for 24 home runs and 46 stolen bases.”

@domzipfel: “Everyone made fun of him for shooting for 50/50 when that’s exactly what anyone should do. And now he’s gonna be 25/45 which is extremely impressive!!”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into the day as the top team in the American League East with a 46-28 record in 74 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 22-13 in 35 games at home in the Bronx).