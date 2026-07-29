New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change During White Sox Series

On Wednesday evening, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will continue their series at Rate Field.

The Yankees are coming off two straight wins.

Most recently, they won by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Jazz Chisholm (who batted 7th) finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/29 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF P. Goldschmidt 1B S. Jones LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B J. Caballero SS A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order on Wednesday.

He comes into the night batting .224 with 79 hits, 16 home runs, 45 RBIs, 53 runs and 29 stolen bases in 100 games.

The two-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his 7th season (and 3rd with the Yankees).