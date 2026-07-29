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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change During White Sox Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Wednesday evening, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will continue their series at Rate Field.

The Yankees are coming off two straight wins.

Most recently, they won by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Jazz Chisholm (who batted 7th) finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees throws a ball to fans during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/29 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF P. Goldschmidt 1B S. Jones LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B J. Caballero SS A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order on Wednesday.

He comes into the night batting .224 with 79 hits, 16 home runs, 45 RBIs, 53 runs and 29 stolen bases in 100 games.

The two-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his 7th season (and 3rd with the Yankees).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change During White Sox Series

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