New York Yankees Make Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

On Thursday, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays will finish their four-game series in the Bronx.

The Yankees have won two out of the first three games.

Most recently, they lost by a score of 9-2 on Wednesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with one hit, one walk, one strikeout, one run and one stolen base.

New York Yankees Make Sudden Chisholm Jr. Change

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/24 P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF B. Rice 1B A. Rosario 3B G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Volpe 2B A. Wells C J. Caballero CF C. Schlittler SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Thursday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is batting .233 with 109 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 69 runs and 41 stolen bases in 136 games.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Thursday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Thursday:

@selecthidden: “Aaron Boone getting cute again”

@MoreYankeeBlues: “So here’s what we have here: Volpe not getting the chance to play 3B Lagrange not an option Schlittler not start Game 1 Sounds like a great plan!”

@bennyarroz: “GOLDY LEADOFF AND CAM DAY !!!!”