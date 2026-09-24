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New York Yankees Make Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays will finish their four-game series in the Bronx.

The Yankees have won two out of the first three games.

Most recently, they lost by a score of 9-2 on Wednesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with one hit, one walk, one strikeout, one run and one stolen base.

New York Yankees Make Sudden Chisholm Jr. Change

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/24 P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF B. Rice 1B A. Rosario 3B G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Volpe 2B A. Wells C J. Caballero CF C. Schlittler SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Thursday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is batting .233 with 109 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 69 runs and 41 stolen bases in 136 games.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Thursday’s Lineup

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees wears a hat and shirt in honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Thursday:

@selecthidden: “Aaron Boone getting cute again”

@MoreYankeeBlues: “So here’s what we have here: Volpe not getting the chance to play 3B Lagrange not an option Schlittler not start Game 1 Sounds like a great plan!”

@bennyarroz: “GOLDY LEADOFF AND CAM DAY !!!!”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees embraces teammates after scoring on an RBI single by Cody Bellinger #35 against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Make Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

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