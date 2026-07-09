New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Rays Game

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a 3-0 loss on Wednesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was not in the lineup.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/9 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger 1B J. Caballero SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B M. Schuemann LF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C P. Blackburn SP”

Chisholm Jr. is back in the lineup on Thursday (and hitting 6th).

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .224 with 68 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 45 runs and 26 stolen bases in 87 games.

He is in his third season playing for the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Bryan Hoch: “Paul Blackburn will start for the Yankees in a bullpen game.”

David Rifkin: “At least we know Schue will give competitive ABs. Hopefully a few others join him”

@Mopiece: “Please win today.”

@mrmess: “Please have some dignity and win this game.”

@JoePerezSports: “This lineup feels like one right out of the 1990-92 seasons.”

@ShaqMitchell: “We are cooked.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Thursday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 50-42 record in 92 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and 5.0 games back of the Rays for first).

Following Thursday’s game, the Yankees will play their final series before the All-Star break when they visit the Washington Nationals.