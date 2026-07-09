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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Rays Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against Jacob Degrom #48 of the Texas Rangers during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a 3-0 loss on Wednesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was not in the lineup.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on July 27, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/9 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger 1B J. Caballero SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B M. Schuemann LF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C P. Blackburn SP”

Chisholm Jr. is back in the lineup on Thursday (and hitting 6th).

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .224 with 68 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 45 runs and 26 stolen bases in 87 games.

He is in his third season playing for the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout before their game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Bryan Hoch:Paul Blackburn will start for the Yankees in a bullpen game.”

David Rifkin: “At least we know Schue will give competitive ABs. Hopefully a few others join him”

@Mopiece: “Please win today.”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts as he is taken out of the game after colliding with a teammate during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City.

@mrmess: “Please have some dignity and win this game.”

@JoePerezSports: “This lineup feels like one right out of the 1990-92 seasons.”

@ShaqMitchell: “We are cooked.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees argues with home plate umpire Doug Eddings #88 after being ejected in the sixth inning of the game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 08, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. 

The Yankees come into Thursday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 50-42 record in 92 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and 5.0 games back of the Rays for first).

Following Thursday’s game, the Yankees will play their final series before the All-Star break when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Rays Game

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