New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Red Sox Game

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Yankees are coming off a 6-1 loss on Friday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with one strikeout in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/27 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Caballero 2B M. Schuemann CF A. Volpe SS A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .226 with 63 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 42 runs and 24 stolen bases in 78 games.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for New York.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@MVJUDGE99: “Win or I’m not watching this team anymore”

@javien114: “Yeah, this is a must win. Can’t lose the series. I don’t care if it’s June. If they lose today they will be swept. No, I am not a doomer I’m a realist”

@Joeythebigboss: “The bottom 3 of that order is as depressing as it gets 😭”

@Vader2z: “Lmfao this is just malpractice by Boone”