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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Red Sox Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against Jacob Degrom #48 of the Texas Rangers during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Yankees are coming off a 6-1 loss on Friday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with one strikeout in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees signals during warmups before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/27 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Caballero 2B M. Schuemann CF A. Volpe SS A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .226 with 63 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 42 runs and 24 stolen bases in 78 games.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for New York.

Social Media Reacts

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during game two of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on October 1, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@MVJUDGE99: “Win or I’m not watching this team anymore”

@javien114: “Yeah, this is a must win. Can’t lose the series. I don’t care if it’s June. If they lose today they will be swept. No, I am not a doomer I’m a realist”

@Joeythebigboss: “The bottom 3 of that order is as depressing as it gets 😭”

@Vader2z: “Lmfao this is just malpractice by Boone”

GettySecond baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees throws out Colt Keith of the Detroit Tigers at first base in the ninth inning at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Red Sox Game

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