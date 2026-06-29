New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Tigers Series

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers (at home) in the Bronx.

They are looking to bounce back after getting swept by the Boston Red Sox (in four games) at Fenway Park.

Most recently, the Yankees lost Sunday’s game by a score of 5-4.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who led off) finished with two strikeouts before getting ejected.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/29 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS S. Jones CF A. Wells C J. Caballero 3B R. Weathers SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved down to the 4th spot in the order on Monday.

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the night batting .223 with 63 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 42 runs and 24 stolen bases in 80 games.

He is in his third season with the franchise.

Social Media On Chisholm Jr.

Here’s what people were saying about Chisholm Jr. following his ejection on Sunday:

@BOSSportsGordo: “Jazz tossed his helmet in the ump’s direction after this and was promptly tossed. Wouldn’t expect anything less!”

Chris Kirschner: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. was unavailable to reporters tonight. He left before the media was let into the clubhouse.”

@WFAN660: “Boomer says Aaron Boone has his hands full with Jazz Chisholm:”

@MattNethercott_: “Just going to put this out there: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is NOT going to be traded at the deadline, and the Yankees would be stupid to move him.”

Yankees Before Tigers Series

After their recent cold stretch, the Yankees have their lead in the American League East.

They come into Monday as the second-place team with a 48-35 record in 83 games.