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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Braves Series Finale

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will host the Atlanta Braves in the Bronx.

They have won each of the first two games in the series, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 5-4 on Saturday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was not in the lineup for Saturday’s victory.

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 2-1.

Chisholm Jr. had one hit.

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/9 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Chisholm Jr. is back in the lineup (and hitting 5th).

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .215 with 82 hits, 17 home runs, 47 RBIs, 54 runs and 30 stolen bases in 108 games.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves talk after the top of the third inning at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-51 record in 117 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 29-25 in 54 games at home).

Following their series with the Braves, the Yankees will get the day off on Monday.

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees reacts after pitching during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees will then open up a new series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Currently, they are 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

Looking At The Braves

GettyHome plate umpire Dan Merzel #3 talks to manager Walt Weiss #22 and Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves after a balk call during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 70-47 record in 117 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 31-27 in 58 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Braves Series Finale

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