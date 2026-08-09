New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Braves Series Finale

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will host the Atlanta Braves in the Bronx.

They have won each of the first two games in the series, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 5-4 on Saturday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was not in the lineup for Saturday’s victory.

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 2-1.

Chisholm Jr. had one hit.

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/9 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Chisholm Jr. is back in the lineup (and hitting 5th).

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .215 with 82 hits, 17 home runs, 47 RBIs, 54 runs and 30 stolen bases in 108 games.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-51 record in 117 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 29-25 in 54 games at home).

Following their series with the Braves, the Yankees will get the day off on Monday.

The Yankees will then open up a new series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Currently, they are 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

Looking At The Braves

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 70-47 record in 117 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 31-27 in 58 games on the road).