New York Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Delivered Brutally Honest Message

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 4-3.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was not in the lineup, as he is in the middle of a slump.

That said, he had one hit and one stolen base off the bench.

Chisholm Jr. Delivered Brutally Honest Message

In a recent episode of BTunleashed, Brandon Tierney urged the Yankees to make a change.

Tierney: “I don’t need to see Jazz Chisholm play more than once or twice a week the rest of the way… And I would make Caballero my starting second baseman. I really would. And again, I wouldn’t just nail Jazz to the bench where he gets two at-bats in a week, two pinch-hitting at-bats. No. But I’m going to run Caballero out there and I’m going to see if Caballero can kind of recapture some of that early season magic that he had when he was the starting shortstop.”

Play

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season playing for New York.

He is currently batting .216 with 87 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 56 runs and 32 stolen bases in 115 games.

Before the Yankees, the two-time MLB All-Star had spent the first part of his career with the Miami Marlins.

Chisholm Jr. has been among the most polarizing players in the Yankees during the 2026 season.

He is also set to become a free agent at the end of the year.

Looking At The Yankees On Monday

The Yankees have had an up-and-down season, but they are still among the best teams in the MLB.

Right now, they are the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.

On Monday, the Yankees have the day off.

They will then open up a series on Tuesday night with the Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore.