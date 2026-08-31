Hi, Subscriber

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Made New York Yankees History In Red Sox Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Boston Red Sox (in the Bronx).

They won by a score of 16-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with two hits, two walks, three runs and two stolen bases.

Chisholm Jr. Made New York Yankees History

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees follows through on his third inning run-scoring sacrifice fly against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City.

Chisholm Jr. also made Yankees history during the game.

@TalkinYanks wrote: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. became the first Yankee since Brett Gardner in 2011 to steal 40 bases in a season!”

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season with the Yankees.

He is currently batting .227 with 100 hits, 18 home runs, 54 RBIs, 65 runs and 40 stolen bases in 128 games.

Before New York, Chisholm Jr. had been with the Miami Marlins.

Social Media On Jazz

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees forces out Jahmai Jones #37 of the Boston Red Sox at second base during the third inning in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Chisholm Jr.:

@datanerdsports: “That’s the Jazz nobody talks about.”

@xlblankxl: “Even with all the bad there’s still something”

@FoulTerritoryTV: “Lou Merloni wasn’t a fan of Jazz Chisholm Jr. stealing second and third base uncontested in the eighth inning of a six-run game.”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2025, in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Randy Wilkins: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes a huge positive impact on his team when it’s clicking. He’s been showcasing all of his skills lately and the team looks much better. More of that please.”

Peter Sblendorio: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. is up to 40 stolen bases this season. That leads the American League.”

Katie Sharp: “Yankees with 40+ steals, 50+ walks and 18+ HR in a season: Jazz Chisholm Jr (2026) Rickey Henderson (1985, ’86)”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@YankeesMuse: “Yankees recent 40 stolen base seasons: 2026 Jazz Chisholm Jr. — 40 2011 Brett Gardner — 49 2010 Brett Gardner — 47 2002 Alfonso Soriano — 41 2001 Alfonso Soriano — 43”

@Brunson2McBride: “He’s only 10 stolen bases and 32 home runs from his preseason goal of a 50/50 season”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Made New York Yankees History In Red Sox Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x