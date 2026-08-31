Jazz Chisholm Jr. Made New York Yankees History In Red Sox Game

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Boston Red Sox (in the Bronx).

They won by a score of 16-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with two hits, two walks, three runs and two stolen bases.

Chisholm Jr. Made New York Yankees History

Chisholm Jr. also made Yankees history during the game.

@TalkinYanks wrote: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. became the first Yankee since Brett Gardner in 2011 to steal 40 bases in a season!”

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season with the Yankees.

He is currently batting .227 with 100 hits, 18 home runs, 54 RBIs, 65 runs and 40 stolen bases in 128 games.

Before New York, Chisholm Jr. had been with the Miami Marlins.

Social Media On Jazz

Here’s what people were saying about Chisholm Jr.:

@datanerdsports: “That’s the Jazz nobody talks about.”

@xlblankxl: “Even with all the bad there’s still something”

@FoulTerritoryTV: “Lou Merloni wasn’t a fan of Jazz Chisholm Jr. stealing second and third base uncontested in the eighth inning of a six-run game.”

Randy Wilkins: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes a huge positive impact on his team when it’s clicking. He’s been showcasing all of his skills lately and the team looks much better. More of that please.”

Peter Sblendorio: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. is up to 40 stolen bases this season. That leads the American League.”

Katie Sharp: “Yankees with 40+ steals, 50+ walks and 18+ HR in a season: Jazz Chisholm Jr (2026) Rickey Henderson (1985, ’86)”

@YankeesMuse: “Yankees recent 40 stolen base seasons: 2026 Jazz Chisholm Jr. — 40 2011 Brett Gardner — 49 2010 Brett Gardner — 47 2002 Alfonso Soriano — 41 2001 Alfonso Soriano — 43”

@Brunson2McBride: “He’s only 10 stolen bases and 32 home runs from his preseason goal of a 50/50 season”