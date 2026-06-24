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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Bold Statement When Asked About New York Yankees Future

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BOSTON, MA - JULY 28: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees waves to fans before their game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Chisholm, recently acquired on July 27, 2024 by the Yankees via a trade with the Miami Marlins, will play in his first game as a Yankee. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Tigers in Detroit.

After losing Monday’s game, they bounced back with a 4-3 victory.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had two hits (including one home run).

Chisholm Jr. Makes Statement When Asked About Future

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

After the game, Chisholm Jr. was asked about his upcoming free agency (via YES Network).

He made a bold statement in response.

Reporter: “Are you feeling any pressure of free agency on the horizon?”

Chisholm Jr.: “Not even. I haven’t even thought about it since probably I got out of that slump in like April… I haven’t really thought about free agency. I’m just trying to go win a Championship.”

Chisholm Jr. is currently batting .230 with 62 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 41 runs and 23 stolen bases in 75 games this season.

Looking At Chisholm Jr.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Chisholm Jr. spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He was traded to the Yankees during the 2024 season (when they made the World Series).

They wrote (via X) on July 27, 2024: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league catcher Agustín Ramírez, infielder Jared Serna and infielder Abrahan Ramírez.”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins reacts after hitting a grand slam against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 17, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Chisholm Jr.’s free agency will likely draw a lot of eyes this winter.

He is currently making $10.2 million this season.

Yankees After Tuesday’s Victory

GettySecond baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees throws out Colt Keith of the Detroit Tigers at first base in the ninth inning at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Yankees have had an excellent season where they are at the top of the American League East with a 47-31 record in 78 games.

They will look to win their series with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Bold Statement When Asked About New York Yankees Future

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