Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Bold Statement When Asked About New York Yankees Future

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Tigers in Detroit.

After losing Monday’s game, they bounced back with a 4-3 victory.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had two hits (including one home run).

Chisholm Jr. Makes Statement When Asked About Future

After the game, Chisholm Jr. was asked about his upcoming free agency (via YES Network).

He made a bold statement in response.

Reporter: “Are you feeling any pressure of free agency on the horizon?”

Chisholm Jr.: “Not even. I haven’t even thought about it since probably I got out of that slump in like April… I haven’t really thought about free agency. I’m just trying to go win a Championship.”

Chisholm Jr. is currently batting .230 with 62 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 41 runs and 23 stolen bases in 75 games this season.

Looking At Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He was traded to the Yankees during the 2024 season (when they made the World Series).

They wrote (via X) on July 27, 2024: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league catcher Agustín Ramírez, infielder Jared Serna and infielder Abrahan Ramírez.”

Chisholm Jr.’s free agency will likely draw a lot of eyes this winter.

He is currently making $10.2 million this season.

Yankees After Tuesday’s Victory

The Yankees have had an excellent season where they are at the top of the American League East with a 47-31 record in 78 games.

They will look to win their series with the Tigers on Wednesday.