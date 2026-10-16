Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Sends Out 3-Word Post Amid Free Agency

Last week, the New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

They were swept on their home field (and have now lost in the ALDS in two straight years).

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had one stolen base (and no hits) off the bench.

Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Sends Out 3-Word Post

Chisholm Jr. will now become a free agent this winter (and there have been a lot of rumors about him not coming back to New York).

This week, the two-time MLB All-Star made a post to Instagram.

He wrote in the photo: “I’m looking for new up and coming clothing lines!! I’m trying to wear all merch Tag under this post and OM ME”

He wrote in the caption: “Drop names below!!!”

There were over 2,900 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@lukeath2o: “better look forward to a new mlb team”

@brian_brennan42: “Any uniform other than the Yankees one”

@trevoralley1: “Bro’s getting cooked in the comments 💀”

@spdesigns__: “Ignore the haters Jazz. I’ll send you something”

@taper_keith: “Anything other than NYY gear 🤡”

@pearlenepearlene: “We got some of the best gear for you! I have a denim jacket and some Selvedge denim that would look great on you 🔥😤🤝🏾”

@jazzchisolmjrfan: “Resign with the Yankees I have your jersey and looked up to you since you joined the Yankees please I’ll be praying that you resign🙏”

Chisholm Jr. is going into his 9th MLB season.

He has also spent time with the Miami Marlins.