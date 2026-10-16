Hi, Subscriber

Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Sends Out 3-Word Post Amid Free Agency

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Last week, the New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

They were swept on their home field (and have now lost in the ALDS in two straight years).

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had one stolen base (and no hits) off the bench.

Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Sends Out 3-Word Post

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees throws to first base during the ninth inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Chisholm Jr. will now become a free agent this winter (and there have been a lot of rumors about him not coming back to New York).

This week, the two-time MLB All-Star made a post to Instagram.

He wrote in the photo: “I’m looking for new up and coming clothing lines!! I’m trying to wear all merch Tag under this post and OM ME”

He wrote in the caption: “Drop names below!!!”

There were over 2,900 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

Comments On His Post

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat after advancing to first base on a bases-loaded walk allowing Ben Rice #22 (not pictured) to score during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@lukeath2o: “better look forward to a new mlb team”

@brian_brennan42: “Any uniform other than the Yankees one”

@trevoralley1: “Bro’s getting cooked in the comments 💀”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@spdesigns__: “Ignore the haters Jazz. I’ll send you something”

@taper_keith: “Anything other than NYY gear 🤡”

@pearlenepearlene: “We got some of the best gear for you! I have a denim jacket and some Selvedge denim that would look great on you 🔥😤🤝🏾”

@jazzchisolmjrfan: “Resign with the Yankees I have your jersey and looked up to you since you joined the Yankees please I’ll be praying that you resign🙏”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees runs after hitting a single during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

Chisholm Jr. is going into his 9th MLB season.

He has also spent time with the Miami Marlins.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Sends Out 3-Word Post Amid Free Agency

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x