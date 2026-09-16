New York Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They won by a score of 8-1.

The Yankees will now look to go for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The Yankees continue to play without one of their best players, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been out since September 8.

MLB.com wrote (on September 10): “Went on the IL on Sept. 10 and will have no baseball activities for 7-10 days. Said Sept. 10 he expects to be activated for homestand that begins Sept. 22.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Chisholm Jr. (and Jazz Chisholm Foundation) made a joint post to Instagram.

They wrote: “Honored to spend time on the trading floor with Cantor Fitzgerald for its annual Charity Day, marking 25 years since September 11. A meaningful day remembering those we lost while coming together to raise funds for hundreds of charities and continue a legacy of giving back. Thank you to Cantor Fitzgerald and the @cfrelieffund for letting us be part of this special day. ❤️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund: “We were so happy to have Jazz and the Jazz Chisholm Foundation return for this year’s Charity Day! Thank you for helping us turn a solemn day of remembrance into a powerful day of giving❤️”

@pr11nc33_: “Will you play in the World Series?”

@anttheplug: “You’re gonna be the ALCS MVP and get paid my brother. Stay positive and work through it we need you big dawg dog💪🏽”

@sead_ka: “Bro please resign with NY 🙏”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-63 record in 151 games.

After the Twins, they will start a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks that starts on Friday night in Phoenix.

Currently, the Yankees are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.