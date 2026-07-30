New York Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Suffers Injury Scare In White Sox Game

On Thursday, the New York Yankees are finishing their four-game series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

UPDATE: Chisholm Jr. has left the game (h/t Underdog MLB).

During the game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. appeared to get injured.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Jazz Chisholm, Jr. is limping back to the dugout after a ninth-inning groundout. Something to watch.”

That said, he is staying in the game.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic wrote: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. is walking out to 2B for defense, but going slowly. A slight jog on his way back out, too. Spent a second stretching at the top of the steps.”

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season with the Yankees.

The two-time MLB All-Star came into the day batting .223 with 80 hits, 16 home runs, 45 RBIs, 53 runs and 30 stolen bases in 101 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

Max Mannis: “Jazz got hurt at the White Sox stadium right after we traded for him in 2024 too. Think he just needs to sit out that road trip in the future”

@MikeyNY__: “I guess he’s ok?”

@AnotherOMburner: “Whoever is in charge of the Yankees training staff needs to be fired. These guys get injured way too much”

@ShaunMorash: “Jazz Chisholm is hurt, clearly something leg related, feels like the fifth time this year and he always dodges going on the IL. If he’s IL bound now and no George Lombard called up you have to question everything this organization is thinking,”

@Thelegendjx97: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. is in the game playing 2nd base after limping his way into the dugout”

Yankees Right Now

Following the White Sox, the Yankees will remain in Chicago to play the Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 61-47 record in 108 games.