New York Yankees Announced Jazz Chisholm Jr. Update

On Friday night, the New York Yankees are playing the first game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

UPDATE: The Yankees won 9-2 on Friday.

New York Yankees Announced Chisholm Jr. Update

The Yankees continue to play without one of their best players, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been out since September 8 with an injury.

Ahead of Friday’s game, manager Aaron Boone shared the latest on the two-time MLB All-Star.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. is “doing well” and should be activated on this homestand, Aaron Boone said.”

Before getting hurt, Chisholm Jr. had been batting .232 with 107 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 68 runs and 40 stolen bases in 134 games.

MLB.com also wrote (on September 18): “Went on the IL on Sept. 10 and will have no baseball activities for 7-10 days. “Doing well,” Aaron Boone said Sept. 18, Chisholm’s fourth consecutive day of hitting. He has also been throwing.”

Looking At Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

Prior to New York, he had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career on the Miami Marlins.

In 2024, Chisholm Jr. helped the Yankees reach the World Series.

This winter, Chisholm Jr. will be among the most intriguing free agents to hit the market.

He will turn 29 in February.

Yankees On Friday

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 88-64 in 152 games.

Following three games in Arizona, the Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.