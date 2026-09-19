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New York Yankees Announced Jazz Chisholm Jr. Update

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BOSTON, MA - JULY 28: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees waves to fans before their game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Chisholm, recently acquired on July 27, 2024 by the Yankees via a trade with the Miami Marlins, will play in his first game as a Yankee. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees are playing the first game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

UPDATE: The Yankees won 9-2 on Friday.

New York Yankees Announced Chisholm Jr. Update

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Yankees continue to play without one of their best players, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been out since September 8 with an injury.

Ahead of Friday’s game, manager Aaron Boone shared the latest on the two-time MLB All-Star.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. is “doing well” and should be activated on this homestand, Aaron Boone said.”

Before getting hurt, Chisholm Jr. had been batting .232 with 107 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 68 runs and 40 stolen bases in 134 games.

MLB.com also wrote (on September 18): “Went on the IL on Sept. 10 and will have no baseball activities for 7-10 days. “Doing well,” Aaron Boone said Sept. 18, Chisholm’s fourth consecutive day of hitting. He has also been throwing.”

Looking At Chisholm Jr.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City.

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

Prior to New York, he had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career on the Miami Marlins.

In 2024, Chisholm Jr. helped the Yankees reach the World Series.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

This winter, Chisholm Jr. will be among the most intriguing free agents to hit the market.

He will turn 29 in February.

Yankees On Friday

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees wears a hat and shirt in honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 88-64 in 152 games.

Following three games in Arizona, the Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announced Jazz Chisholm Jr. Update

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