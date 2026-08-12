New York Yankees Announced Jazz Chisholm Jr. News During Mariners Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 4-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with one hit, one walk, one strikeout, one run and one stolen base.

New York Yankees Announced Jazz Chisholm Jr. Update

After the game, the Yankees announced an update on Chisholm Jr.

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “Rolled his ankle outwardly after attempting to pick up a bobbled grounder while going to his right in the ninth inning on Aug. 11 — stayed in to finish the game. Said manager Aaron Boone postgame: “I hope he’s OK.””