NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with one hit, one walk, one strikeout, one run and one stolen base.
New York Yankees Announced Jazz Chisholm Jr. Update
GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees runs after hitting a single during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.
After the game, the Yankees announced an update on Chisholm Jr.
MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “Rolled his ankle outwardly after attempting to pick up a bobbled grounder while going to his right in the ninth inning on Aug. 11 — stayed in to finish the game. Said manager Aaron Boone postgame: “I hope he’s OK.””
GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees leads off second base as Colt Emerson #4 of the Seattle Mariners defends in the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.They won by a score of 4-1.Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with one hit, one walk, one strikeout, one run and one stolen base.New York Yankees Announced Jazz Chisholm Jr. UpdateAfter the game, the Yankees announced an update on […]
New York Yankees Announced Jazz Chisholm Jr. News During Mariners Series