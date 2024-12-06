Yankees Linked to Trading for 31-Home Run Slugger to Replace Anthony Rizzo

Yankees linked to trading for Josh Naylor.

The New York Yankees have a need at first base and could explore the trade market to fill it out.

The Yankees declined the player option on Anthony Rizzo making him a free agent. With that, New York has been linked to free agent first baseman like Christian Walker and Paul Goldschmidt among others.

Now, however, theScore’s Josh Goldberg linked the Yankees to trading for Cleveland Guardians slugging first baseman Josh Naylor to replace Anthony Rizzo.

“Naylor doesn’t seem like an obvious trade candidate at first glance,” Goldberg wrote. “However, the Guardians have Kyle Manzardo and Jhonkensy Noel who are best suited getting playing time at first base or designated hitter. Naylor is projected to make $12 million in his final season of arbitration before reaching free agency. The Guardians were in the bottom 10 in payroll last season and have never been a team that’s comfortable shelling out big dollars. Especially at a position where there are other cheaper internal options.”

Goldberg then called the Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Seattle Mariners the best fit for Naylor in a trade.

Naylor hit 31 home runs with 108 RBIs last season with the Guardians. He would replace Rizzo’s bat well as he could bat fourth or fifth in the Yankees lineup. That would only make their lineup that much more potent.

Yankees Have No Plans to Pursue a Reunion With Rizzo

Despite New York declining the player option on Rizzo’s contract, there was still talk the Yankees could look to bring him back.

However, Jack Curry of YES Network reported that the Yankees have no plans to bring back Rizzo.

“It appears the Yankees are ready to move on from two of their starting infielders. As things stand, New York has no plans to pursue either Anthony Rizzo or Gleyber Torres in free agency this offseason… Both players expressed interest in returning, but it appears the club has other plans,” the article read.

The Yankees are not interested in a reunion with Rizzo, which leaves a hole at first base. New York now will need to address it via free agency or trade. And, Naylor’s name is a logical fit for them.

Yankees Will ‘Aggressively Pursue’ Christian Walker

If New York doesn’t trade for a first baseman, the Yankees signing Walker seems the most likely.

The Yankees have been linked to Walker all off-season. MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today also reported in early November that New York was aggressively pursuing the slugging first baseman.

“The hottest name among free agent players not named Juan Soto (“the Mona Lisa” of the free agent market, says agent Scott Boras), was three-time Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker. Who spent the past eight years with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Averaging 33 homers the last three years,” Nightengale wrote.

“There are at least six teams who plan to aggressively pursue Walker. With everyone involved from the New York Yankees to the Diamondbacks to the Washington Nationals, believing he’ll come at less than half the price of (Pete) Alonso,” Nightengale added.

Walker hit .251 with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs last season with the Diamondbacks.