New York Yankees Get Optimistic Injury Update

Finally, the New York Yankees receive some good news about a member of their starting rotation.

One day after throwing 24 pitches in the bullpen, Clarke Schmidt said he was good to go. According to Jack Curry from the YES Network, Schmidt will next throw live BP on Thursday.

Schmidt had previously been scratched from a scheduled start on Monday due to shoulder soreness. Reports indicated that the team was concerned about Schmidt’s shoulder not recovering as hoped on his off days. That concern was heightened by the devastating injuries that had already cost two of the team’s starters this spring.

“With some of the attrition we’ve had, it’s not something we want to push,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s just not bouncing back as well as he wanted to.”

But following the bullpen session on Monday, Schmidt told reporters Tuesday morning that his shoulder felt fine, saying he remained confident about making his scheduled regular season start on April 3. Brian McKeon from the Locked on Yankees podcast welcomed an injury update from the team that was “not on the ‘oh, the season’s over,’ trajectory.”

“They cannot afford to lose another pitcher in their starting rotation,” he said. “So this was key, and it looks like maybe an earlier track than we even thought of him coming back. He might make his first start through the rotation.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled back a little bit on the idea of Schmidt being ready to go when the season begins, noting that Schmidt “obviously wouldn’t be built up” for a starter’s workload. At that point, Boone said it becomes a decision over which is more beneficial for Schmidt, opening the season still limited by pitch count or remaining in Florida to regain stamina.

At this point, the Yankees will take what they can get from Schmidt. Spring training has not been so kind to the team’s starting staff.

At the end of February, Luis Gil, the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year, complained about shoulder soreness during a bullpen session. An MRI on March 1 confirmed a high-grade right lat strain and Gil was shut down from throwing for three months.

Then on March 7, the team announced that Gerrit Cole would be undergoing diagnostic tests on his pitching elbow. A few days later, Cole had Tommy John surgery, and he will miss the entire 2025 MLB season.

In 2024, his second season as a starter, Schmidt got off to a solid start before suffering a right lat strain that would cost him more than half of the season. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he was optimistic about what Schmidt could do over a full healthy campaign.

“I thought all his stuff was there, even some of the shapes,” Boone said after Schmidt’s most recent spring start on March 11. “Had a few punchouts where he, you know, outstuffed them a little bit. So a good step for him in his buildup.