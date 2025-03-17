Yankees Starting Rotation Hit With More Injury Concerns

For New York Yankees fans, this has to feel like a surreal episode of “The Twilight Zone.”

On February 28, pitcher Luis Gil, last year’s American League Rookie of the Year, sustained a high-grade right lat strain during a bullpen session. An MRI on March 1 confirmed the severity of the injury, and Gil was shut down from throwing, initially for six weeks, but later expanded to three months.

Then on March 7, the team announced that Gerrit Cole would be undergoing diagnostic tests on his pitching elbow. A few days later, Cole had Tommy John surgery, and he will miss the entire 2025 MLB season.

And now, it’s Clarke Schmidt’s turn.

Clarke Schmidt Scratched From Monday Start Due to Shoulder Soreness

On Sunday, the Yankees announced that Schmidt had been scratched from his scheduled Monday start due to soreness in his pitching shoulder.

“With some of the attrition we’ve had, it’s not something we want to push,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s just not bouncing back as well as he wanted to.”

No tests have currently been scheduled for Schmidt, and Boone said the club plans to have Schmidt throw from a bullpen mound on Monday rather than travel to Dunedin, Fla.

“I think we’re just being cautious with it,” Boone said. “But he’s not making his start, so there’s at least that concern.”

Yankees fans flooded MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch’s X (formerly Twitter) post highlighting the team’s announcement. One stated, “At this point I think I’ll be getting a start,” while another said, “Geez. What a mess. It’s so weird because the Yankees loaded up on pitching and it’s like the one strength they had going into the year is now becoming another weakness, They’re gonna have two reliable starters. I really fear this is going to be a bad Yankee team.”

Loss of Clarke Schmidt Would Further Hamstring Yankees Rotation

After a promising season in 2023, his first as a starter, Schmidt got off to a solid start in 2024. He was 5-3 with a 2.52 ERA in late May when he suffered a right lat strain that would keep him out of the lineup until September.

Entering spring training, Schmidt was projected to be part of a strong pitching rotation. He was slowed by a stiff back and did not make his Grapefruit League debut until March 11, allowing three runs in 1 2/3 innings to the Orioles.

Uncertainty over Schmidt’s availability would leave the Yankees with just two of their initial starting five: Max Fried and Carlos Rodón. Marcus Stroman, Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco are the top candidates to fill in whatever spots remain open as New York prepares for the start of the season on March 27 at home against Milwaukee.