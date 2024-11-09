Yankees All-Star Predicted to Depart in Free Agency for $20 Million

The New York Yankees ran into some issues in the backend of their bullpen in 2024, causing them to make a change to their closer role. The Yankees went with Luke Weaver over Clay Holmes, a decision that looked to be the right one looking back on.

Holmes is on the open market this winter and should be in a decent position to still get paid. Despite his struggles at times, he was an All-Star and offers above-average stuff on the bump. While he could figure it out if the Yankees re-signed him, saving money might be the better decision.

Tim Britton of The Athletic predicted his contract would be for two years and $20 million. However, he named the Cincinnati Reds a potential option, leaving the door open for him to leave the Yankees.

“Acquired by the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Holmes was little more than a middle-innings arm with a 5.57 career ERA. Keyword: was. He quickly blossomed into a legitimate closer, earning two All-Star nominations through his age-31 season.

“With a sinker/sweeper mix, Holmes had 74 saves and a 2.69 ERA in his three-plus seasons with the Yankees,” Britton wrote on November 7. “He was an All-Star again in 2024, and although he lost the closer job late in the year, he returned to form in the playoffs and was crucial in getting the Yankees to the World Series. Interested teams could see him as a closer or as a veteran bridge to the ninth inning, either of which would be far more valuable than what the Yankees seemed to be getting a little more than three years ago.”

Why Yankees Might Not Re-Sign Holmes

On top of some of his struggles, the New York Yankees need to save money to pay Juan Soto. Every move they make could be taking a dollar away from the slugger, and while he’s expected to get around $600 million, every dollar helps.

Holmes at $10 million AAV isn’t a bad deal, but that’s also $10 million of the potential $45 plus Soto could be looking at.

Factor in that fans wanted him gone much earlier than in free agency, and it’s a real possibility. Adam Weinrib of FanSided highlighted that issue, writing that Holmes be back.

“Since losing his closer role, Holmes has rebounded somewhat, harnessing his bowling ball sinker more often than not down the stretch,” Weinrib wrote on November 1.

“Will he still be paid like a closer, or will he be looking at a maximum AAV of $8-10 million for three years? Regardless, it feels like too hefty a commitment for these Yankees, given how much else they have on their plate, and how tattered Holmes’ relationship to the fan base felt prior to his representative playoff run.”

Should the Yankees Bring Holmes Back?

Regarding their future decision with Holmes, the New York Yankees should likely look to bring in a different reliever. With him being $20 million, there should also be others on the market much cheaper who might be a better fit.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see him leave the Yankees and find success, but he wasn’t good enough and might’ve felt the pressure of playing in a big market.

He had 13 blown saves, which led Major League Baseball by a relatively big amount.

With other arms on the market, the Yankees will have their options, and that’ll impact Holmes’ future in New York.