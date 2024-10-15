Yankees Urged to Trade Fan Favorite Reliever in Offseason

The New York Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the American League Championship Series on October 14, defeating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2. The Yankees offense has still been relatively quiet, but their pitching staff has stepped up in a big way, especially Luke Weaver in the bullpen.

Weaver struck out four hitters in 1 2/3 innings pitched in the ALCS win, allowing no earned runs or hits. Holding the role as the Yankees closer now, Weaver has put together an impressive season.

Despite his success, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report urged the Yankees to trade him this winter.

“The thought occurred to make this about Jasson Domínguez or Spencer Jones. But with Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo about to be free agents, the Yankees aren’t exactly in a position to subtract outfielders. So why take an “Actually, this guy should go” stance on Weaver? Partly for lack of a better idea, to be honest. But also because the Yankees are probably never going to get a better chance to sell high on him.

“The 31-year-old has been terrific this season, and especially since taking over closing duties on September 6,” Rymer wrote in his October 15 column exploring “unpopular” offseason trade ideas. “But relative to the rest of his career, to call 2024 an outlier for him would be understating it. The Yankees must be careful about believing it can last.” Weaver’s Playoff Run Draws Comparison to Mariano Rivera

30-years-old, the New York Yankees closer made his debut in the postseason in 2024. He’s pitched in five games out of the bullpen, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.5 WHIP, and has struck out nine hitters in 6.0 innings pitched.

Weaver has been as good as it gets in the biggest moments for the Yankees. His performance has been so dominant that Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote an article titled “Luke Weaver is pulling off an unreal Mariano Rivera-like playoff run,” highlighting how good the right-hander has been.

“You know the 6-foot-2 lean hyper-athletic righty failed former starter finding the role of a lifetime. The Mo-wing down of lineups with economy and lack of drama. The uber-strike throwing.

“The re-Mo-val of walks and homers and good luck to the opponent getting three singles before three outs to score a run,” Sherman wrote on October 12. “The Mo-vement on the pitches to avoid the barrel of the bat. The dominance against lefties. The endurance to hold up well over Mo-re than one inning. The controlled e-Mo-tion that allows for the raising of a game amid October stress. ”

Why Trading Weaver Wouldn’t Make Sense for the Yankees

When the New York Yankees had Clay Holmes closing games, they saw why someone like Weaver is as valuable as he currently is.

Holmes, despite being named an All-Star during the season, led Major League Baseball in blown saves with 13. That also tied a franchise record for most blown saves in a season.

With Weaver showing he could be the Yankees’ long-term closer, trading him wouldn’t make much sense unless they could get a closer like Mason Miller back, which seems very unlikely.

Contending teams need an elite bullpen, and the Yankees have been excellent in that department since moving Weaver to the closer role.

Trading him wouldn’t help continue that in the future.