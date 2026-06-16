Yankees’ $162.5 Million Decision Keeps Looking Better

When the New York Yankees brought Cody Bellinger back on a five-year, $162.5 million contract in January, the move generated plenty of debate. Bellinger had revived his career with the Chicago Cubs, but questions remained about whether his production was sustainable. Nearly three months into the 2026 season, those concerns have largely disappeared.

MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan recently made the case that Cody Bellinger could end up being the best free-agent signing of the offseason. It was a statement that likely raised some eyebrows around baseball.

After all, last winter featured several headline-grabbing contracts. Players such as Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, Pete Alonso, and Kyle Schwarber all landed massive deals and entered 2026 with significant expectations. Yet as Harrigan pointed out, Bellinger has quietly outperformed nearly all of them through the first half of the season.

The numbers tell part of the story. Entering Tuesday, Bellinger owned a .265/.361/.462 slash line with 10 home runs, 45 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and a 130 wRC+. Harrigan also noted that Bellinger’s 2.3 fWAR ranked ahead of every other free-agent hitter who signed a nine-figure contract this past offseason.

But what makes Bellinger’s season especially valuable is the context surrounding it.

Yankees Needed Bellinger More Than Anyone Expected

Harrigan highlighted how injuries have dramatically changed the Yankees’ lineup. Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham are both sidelined, while Giancarlo Stanton remains unavailable after suffering a setback during his recovery.

Those injuries have forced the Yankees to rely heavily on younger players such as Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones. While both prospects have talent, expecting inexperienced players to carry a contender is risky.

That is where Bellinger’s signing becomes even more important.

When the Yankees re-signed him to a five-year, $162.5 million contract in January, the move was viewed as a way to strengthen an already talented roster. Instead, it has become something much more significant. Bellinger has transformed into one of the lineup’s most dependable players at a time when the Yankees desperately needed stability.

In many ways, this is what separates a good free-agent signing from a great one. Production is valuable, but production that arrives exactly when a team needs it most can change the course of a season.

The Advanced Metrics Suggest This Isn’t a Fluke

One of the more interesting points in Harrigan’s analysis involves Bellinger’s underlying numbers.

For several seasons, skeptics questioned whether Bellinger’s offensive production was fully supported by his contact quality. Harrigan noted that his expected statistics often lagged behind his actual results, creating uncertainty whenever he reached free agency.

That concern appears to be fading.

According to Harrigan, Bellinger has maintained the hard-hit gains he showed last season while improving his strikeout and walk rates. His expected weighted on-base average has climbed to .369, a mark that ranks in the 86th percentile across baseball and would represent his best full-season figure since his 2019 National League MVP campaign.

Those indicators matter because they suggest Bellinger’s success is sustainable rather than luck-driven.

The Yankees have made their share of expensive mistakes in free agency over the years. This one increasingly looks like a rare home run.

Bellinger has already positioned himself among the most valuable free agents from the entire 2026 class. If he continues producing at this level while helping keep New York atop the American League East, MLB.com’s argument may soon stop being a debate altogether.

It may simply become a fact.