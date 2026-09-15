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New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement After Win Vs. Twins

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New York Yankees v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 19: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts with Aaron Judge #99 after hitting a solo homer for the go-ahead run in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-3 at Target Field in Minneapolis on Monday night.

Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, giving the Yankees a 7-2 lead.

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

It marked Judge’s first home run since being activated from the injured list on Sept. 7. Before being activated, Judge had been on the IL since June 2 with a right rib stress fracture.

Bellinger commented on Judge’s home run after the game.

New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Drops Aaron Judge Quote Following Win Over Twins

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: On deck batter Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees congratulates teammate Cody Bellinger #35 after Bellinger hit a 3 run home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“It was only a matter of time,” Bellinger said. “He’s the best hitter on the planet.”

Judge has slashed .243/.363/.515 with 18 home runs and 41 RBI over 65 games this season.

New York Yankees Headed to the Postseason

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Cody Bellinger #35, Spencer Jones #78, and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrate their 2-0 win against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Yankees clinched the postseason when the Blue Jays lost 6-5 to the Detroit Tigers on Monday. The win over the Twins was just the icing on the cake.

New York is the top American League Wild Card team with an 87-63 record. The club has a five-game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second AL Wild Card team.

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees connects for his third inning solo home run against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

In the American League East standings, the Yankees are 3 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place.

The Yankees have 13 games remaining, and four of them are against the Rays. Therefore, it’s not out of the question to suggest they could reclaim the division lead.

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at bat in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Yankees are scheduled to play the Twins at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. They will wrap up the series on Wednesday afternoon.

After the Twins series, the Yankees will head to Arizona for a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement After Win Vs. Twins

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