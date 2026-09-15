New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement After Win Vs. Twins

The New York Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-3 at Target Field in Minneapolis on Monday night.

Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, giving the Yankees a 7-2 lead.

It marked Judge’s first home run since being activated from the injured list on Sept. 7. Before being activated, Judge had been on the IL since June 2 with a right rib stress fracture.

Bellinger commented on Judge’s home run after the game.

New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Drops Aaron Judge Quote Following Win Over Twins

“It was only a matter of time,” Bellinger said. “He’s the best hitter on the planet.”

Judge has slashed .243/.363/.515 with 18 home runs and 41 RBI over 65 games this season.

New York Yankees Headed to the Postseason

The Yankees clinched the postseason when the Blue Jays lost 6-5 to the Detroit Tigers on Monday. The win over the Twins was just the icing on the cake.

New York is the top American League Wild Card team with an 87-63 record. The club has a five-game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second AL Wild Card team.

In the American League East standings, the Yankees are 3 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place.

The Yankees have 13 games remaining, and four of them are against the Rays. Therefore, it’s not out of the question to suggest they could reclaim the division lead.

The Yankees are scheduled to play the Twins at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. They will wrap up the series on Wednesday afternoon.

After the Twins series, the Yankees will head to Arizona for a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.