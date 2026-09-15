New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement After Win Vs. Twins

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 19: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts with Aaron Judge #99 after hitting a solo homer for the go-ahead run in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Judge has slashed .243/.363/.515 with 18 home runs and 41 RBI over 65 games this season.
New York Yankees Headed to the Postseason
The Yankees clinched the postseason when the Blue Jays lost 6-5 to the Detroit Tigers on Monday. The win over the Twins was just the icing on the cake.
New York is the top American League Wild Card team with an 87-63 record. The club has a five-game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second AL Wild Card team.
In the American League East standings, the Yankees are 3 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place.
The Yankees have 13 games remaining, and four of them are against the Rays. Therefore, it’s not out of the question to suggest they could reclaim the division lead.
The Yankees are scheduled to play the Twins at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. They will wrap up the series on Wednesday afternoon.
After the Twins series, the Yankees will head to Arizona for a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger made a bold Aaron Judge statement following Monday's win over the Twins.
New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement After Win Vs. Twins