New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Change Before Guardians Game

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The Yankees will look to go for the sweep after taking each of the first two games.

Most recently, they won by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday.

Cody Bellinger (who batted 4th) finished with one walk.

New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/10 P. Goldschmidt DH B. Rice 1B C. Bellinger LF A. Rosario 3B T. Grisham CF J. Caballero RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C C. Rodón SP”

Bellinger has been moved up to the 3rd spot in the lineup.

The 2019 MVP is currently batting .272 with 64 hits, nine home runs, 43 RBI’s, 38 runs and seven stolen bases in 65 games.

He is in his second season with the Yankees.

Before the Yankees, Bellinger had stops with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers over 10 total MLB seasons.

He helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series title.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into the series finale as the second-place team in the American League East with a 40-26 record in 66 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 21-14 in 35 games on the road).

Following the Guardians, the Yankees will visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday in Canada.

Guardians Right Now

The Guardians are currently at the top of the American League Central with a 37-32 record in 69 games.

They have won three out of their last ten games (and are 17-16 in 33 games at home).

Following the Yankees, the Guardians will host the Detroit Tigers on Friday.