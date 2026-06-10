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New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Change Before Guardians Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees watches the flight of his fifth inning three-run home run against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The Yankees will look to go for the sweep after taking each of the first two games.

Most recently, they won by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday.

Cody Bellinger (who batted 4th) finished with one walk.

New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Change

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees runs to first after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/10 P. Goldschmidt DH B. Rice 1B C. Bellinger LF A. Rosario 3B T. Grisham CF J. Caballero RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C C. Rodón SP”

Bellinger has been moved up to the 3rd spot in the lineup.

The 2019 MVP is currently batting .272 with 64 hits, nine home runs, 43 RBI’s, 38 runs and seven stolen bases in 65 games.

He is in his second season with the Yankees.

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees heads back to the dugout during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Before the Yankees, Bellinger had stops with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers over 10 total MLB seasons.

He helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series title.

Yankees Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35, Trent Grisham #12 and Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrate their team’s 3-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Yankees come into the series finale as the second-place team in the American League East with a 40-26 record in 66 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 21-14 in 35 games on the road).

Following the Guardians, the Yankees will visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday in Canada.

Guardians Right Now

GettyAngel Martínez #1 of the Cleveland Guardians hits an RBI infield single during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field on June 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Guardians are currently at the top of the American League Central with a 37-32 record in 69 games.

They have won three out of their last ten games (and are 17-16 in 33 games at home).

Following the Yankees, the Guardians will host the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Change Before Guardians Game

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