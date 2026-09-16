Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Honest Statement On Recently Acquired Player

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Yankees won by a score of 8-1.

They are now looking to go for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon.

Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Statement About Ramos

Heliot Ramos got the start in right field.

He finished with two hits, one walk and one RBI.

After the game, Cody Bellinger was asked about Ramos when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “What have you thought about the way Ramos has handled himself, not always getting consistent at-bats but seems to find meaningful ways to contribute?”

Bellinger: “Yeah, it’s hard. It’s hard to not play every day, to get in there and face a baseball coming at you, but he’s just done a tremendous job. I think he’s done a great job in right field. He brings energy every day in the locker room as well, and it’s just fun to be around him, and today was good for him today for sure.”

Looking At Ramos

Ramos had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

He made the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Right now, Ramos is batting .245 with 90 hits, 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, 41 runs and four stolen bases in 102 games.

The 27-year-old was traded to the Yankees last month.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “San Francisco Giants traded LF Heliot Ramos to New York Yankees for LHP Henry Lalane and SS Kaeden Kent.”

Looking At Bellinger

As for Bellinger, the former MVP is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees (he has also had stops with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers).

Right now, he is batting .272 with 126 hits, 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, 70 runs and 11 stolen bases in 124 games.

In 2020, Bellinger won a World Series title with the Dodgers.