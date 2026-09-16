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Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Honest Statement On Recently Acquired Player

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Yankees won by a score of 8-1.

They are now looking to go for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon.

Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Statement About Ramos

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Spencer Jones #78 and Heliot Ramos #34 after the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on September 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Yankees defeated the Twins 8-1.

Heliot Ramos got the start in right field.

He finished with two hits, one walk and one RBI.

After the game, Cody Bellinger was asked about Ramos when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “What have you thought about the way Ramos has handled himself, not always getting consistent at-bats but seems to find meaningful ways to contribute?”

Bellinger: “Yeah, it’s hard. It’s hard to not play every day, to get in there and face a baseball coming at you, but he’s just done a tremendous job. I think he’s done a great job in right field. He brings energy every day in the locker room as well, and it’s just fun to be around him, and today was good for him today for sure.”

Looking At Ramos

GettyHeliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of the game at Target Field on September 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ramos had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

He made the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Right now, Ramos is batting .245 with 90 hits, 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, 41 runs and four stolen bases in 102 games.

The 27-year-old was traded to the Yankees last month.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “San Francisco Giants traded LF Heliot Ramos to New York Yankees for LHP Henry Lalane and SS Kaeden Kent.”

Looking At Bellinger

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates clinching a berth in the playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Twins 8-3 at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As for Bellinger, the former MVP is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees (he has also had stops with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers).

Right now, he is batting .272 with 126 hits, 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, 70 runs and 11 stolen bases in 124 games.

In 2020, Bellinger won a World Series title with the Dodgers.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Honest Statement On Recently Acquired Player

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