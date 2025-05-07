Yankees Predicted to Make Cody Bellinger Decision Amid Recent Struggles

One area of concern for the 20-16 and American East-leading New York Yankees is the production (or lack thereof) from Cody Bellinger. The outfielder has always been a streaky hitter, but his .205 batting average, .640 OPS, and 82 OPS+ have left fans wanting more out of their high-profile offseason acquisition.

Bellinger, the 2019 National League MVP, is still a terrific defender in center field and can play all over the outfield and at first base. This type of energy and versatility is a step in the right direction for a franchise burdened by older, slower players of late, but he needs to find his groove at the plate.

Should Bellinger continue to hit around the Mendoza Line, the Yankees may be forced to try alternative options. Aaron Judge is clearly an everyday player, and Jasson Domínguez needs as many reps as possible in left field. Trent Grisham, the super fourth outfielder, has been terrific and could see more starting time.

Other Options in the Minors

However, another option lies in Triple-A for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre: Everson Pereira. New York’s No. 12 prospect is doing everything possible to get the call-up, and should he stay hot, that decision could come sooner rather than later.

Here is what Zach Pressnell of FanSided predicted on Pereira and Bellinger:

“Yankees top prospect Everson Pereira will force his way onto New York’s roster. One of the better prospects in the Yankees’ system is outfielder Everson Pereira. The 24-year-old has been in the Yankees’ system for quite some time now, but has only been up to the big leagues once. He has a powerful bat with a good glove, good speed, and a solid arm. The traits are all there, but the Yankees need him to put the pieces together,” Pressnell wrote.

“Pereira is slashing .284/.357/.541 in 20 games at the Triple-A level this season. That’s slightly better than he hit in 40 games last year. The right-handed hitter could provide a very solid platoon bat against left-handed pitchers for Aaron Boone and the Bronx Bombers. New York’s outfield is full of left-handed bats like Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger. Adding the top prospect to the roster would give them another righty to play beside Judge.”

“He could even mix in as the designated hitter to keep the Yankees from trotting out too many lefty-filled lineups.”

What will Yanks do?

It feels unlikely that the Yankees would abandon Bellinger so early into the season, particularly given his $52 million owed over the next two years. Giancarlo Stanton is going to return eventually, too, creating an even trickier logjam at DH (hello, Ben Rice).

On the other hand, hoarding Pereira in the minors for too long could be detrimental to his development and potential trade value. He deserves consistent at-bats, and there is no clear path for him on this team, even with a struggling Bellinger.

Perhaps New York could capitalize on Pereira’s upside by dealing him for pitching support. Of the Yankees’ top 18 prospects, he is the only one who has advanced past Double-A. A strong prospect pool is always beneficial, but this is a team built to win now, and sacrificing future hopes for present guarantees could be the best course of action.