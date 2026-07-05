New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Reacts to Third MLB All-Star Nod

The New York Yankees will be entering the All-Star season with a handful of players proudly representing the organization.

Among the group named to the team was Cody Bellinger, who is now a three-time MLB All-Star.

Following the announcement, Bellinger spoke with the media regarding the accomplishment.

Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Opens Up on All-Star Recognition

As reported by YES Network (via X), the 30-year-old outfielder stated, “It feels good. It’s been a while, so it’s been a long time coming. I’m going to enjoy it, first one with the family, so I’m very excited to be there.”

He added, “It’s going to be cool. Last time, I had no kids, or a family or anything, so I’m looking forward to it. [I’m] excited to have them out on the field — it’s what it’s all about.”

Bellinger noted how competitive the league is, emphasizing the magnitude of earning such a highly touted recognition.

Bellinger’s first time making the All-Star team was back in 2017 — his first year playing Major League Baseball.

A few short years later, in 2019, he made the team for a second time.

In that period, he played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he remained for six years.

Cody Bellinger’s 2026 Campaign

During the offseason, the MLB world was on edge while waiting to hear what Bellinger’s next steps would be.

However, on Jan. 26, he signed a five-year, $162.5 million contract with the Yankees. He also received a $20 million signing bonus.

This season, however, he’s been navigating a dry spell.

At the time of this writing, Bellinger is slashing .251/.349/.429 with a .778 OPS and 11 home runs through 86 games.

His 2026 campaign marks his 10th year playing in the Major Leagues.

Numerous concerns have been raised regarding his offensive slump.

Just last year, he had logged a glowing slash line of .272/.334/.480 with a .814 OPS and 29 homers through 152 game appearances.

With the All-Star Game approaching quickly on Tuesday, July 14, and with the summer in full swing, now is the ideal time to start boosting his performance at the plate.

The All-Star Game is generally a fun exhibition clash, but it also serves as a reminder of just how competitive the league truly is.

Where the Yankees Now Stand

Following New York’s brutal 11-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, it’s painfully clear that the organization is still in a rut.

The Yankees managed to pull off a 5-2 victory the day prior, but they were unable to carry their momentum into the weekend.

New York has one final opportunity to clinch the series on Sunday afternoon.

Despite their ongoing woes right now, the Yankees are still second in the American League East.

They own a 49-39 overall record, not too far behind the Tampa Bay Rays (52-33).

Their series finale against the Twins is scheduled for Sunday, July 5, at 1:35 p.m. ET.

This will conclude their homestand before heading off to Tropicana Field to face the Rays for a four-game set.