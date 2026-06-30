Cody Bellinger Offers Fix for Yankees’ Recent June Swoon

It must be June because the New York Yankees are scuffling.

Luckily, one of the team’s veteran leaders has a fix for what is ailing the Yankees.

Cody Bellinger opened up about the team’s struggles and explained why they need more energy after the Yankees dropped their fifth in a row and eighth in 10 games, 7-3 to the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

The Yankees are without stars Max Fried and Aaron Judge. Judge’s absence has been especially noteworthy, since the Yankees have scored just 12 runs over their past five games.

Cody Bellinger: The Yankees Need More Energy

The June swoon came right on time for the Yankees. The Yankees went 22-6 in June in 2022 but are 50-52 in the sixth month over the past four seasons entering play Tuesday.

Teams can look lethargic when they don’t hit, which is why fans have called the Yankees flat over their inexplicable 10-game slump. Yet, Bellinger confirmed the belief after Monday’s game, where they fell behind 7-0 and nearly had as many hits (3) as errors (2).

“I don’t really have many other words to say other than, including myself, we’ve got to come out with a little more energy,” Bellinger said. “Today was a bad one.”

The Yankees’ defense and attention to detail have been affected, since they have committed 15 errors in their past 10 games. According to Katie Sharp of Baseball Reference, their 14 unearned runs committed in the past five games are the most since 1990, when the Yankees lost 95 games.

Luckily, the Yankees are still 12 games over .500 and just 1.5 games behind the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees May Need a Trade Soon

The Yankees have a veteran club and have been affected by Judge injuries twice (2023 and 2026) in the past four years.

So even though the trade deadline is about five weeks away, GM Brian Cashman should consider acting sooner rather than later, particularly based on Bellinger’s claims that the Yankees need more energy.

The Yankees offense needs a boost without Judge and fellow star right-handed hitter Giancarlo Stanton. Catcher Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins is still on the injured list and working his way back from a broken hand and could upgrade the Yankees’ atrocious catcher position.

The Yankees rank 30th in the majors in slugging (.262) and RBIs (19) among catchers and are 28th in the majors in Offensive fWAR (minus-18.4) entering play Tuesday.

Cashman is surely biding his time so prices drop, since he surely is trying not to overspend especially on Jeffers, who is a free agent at season’s end.

But Cashman has acted early to fix up his club before, notably in 2000 when he acquired outfielder David Justice on June 29 to fix the team’s hole in left field.

Jeffers’ injury complicates matters, but if the Yankees are all-in on this year, an infusion of new blood stands to give them a jolt before Judge and Stanton get back later in the year.

Cashman already called up prospects Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez, and their presence hasn’t added any youthful exuberance to this point. A trade could do the trick.