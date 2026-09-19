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New York Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Makes Bold Ben Rice Statement

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees laughs before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (at Chase Field) by a score of 9-2.

Gerrit Cole got the start.

He allowed two earned runs in 6.0 innings (with six strikeouts).

New York Yankees Star Cole Makes Ben Rice Statement

GettyStarter Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

After the game, Cole was asked about Ben Rice (via YES Network).

Rice had two hits, including one home run and two walks.

Meredith Marakovits: “And Rice now, 39 home runs in the season. Just what have you thought of his production and what he has meant to this team?”

Cole: “Special, special year. Has made some really good adjustments from previous years going into this year. And I think he’s really started to kind of heat back up here the last few weeks after having to make some adjustments in the middle of the season. So not only is he really proficient with the bat, but he’s a smart player and a hard worker, which is leading him to have just a really outstanding season for us.”

Looking At Rice

GettyBen Rice #22 celebrates with Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Rice is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

He was picked in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Right now, Rice is batting .264 with 144 hits, 39 home runs, 94 RBIs, 100 runs and three stolen bases in 146 games.

Looking At Cole

GettyStarting pitcher Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees warms up before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cole is in the middle of his 6th season pitching for the Yankees.

He has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros.

Right now, Cole is 9-9 with a 3.63 ERA in 21 starts this year.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Yankees (89-64) have two more games with the Diamondbacks before they return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

They are 4.0 games back of the Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Makes Bold Ben Rice Statement

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