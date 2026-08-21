NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Cole: “I think his ability to adjust. Yeah, he seems to be more comfortable and better. And that’s a great sign.”
Looking At Jones
GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI double during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Looking At Cole
GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Looking At The Yankees
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in the Bronx.They are coming off a three-game series where they swept the Baltimore Orioles (in Maryland).Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 6-1 on Thursday.Spencer Jones finished with three hits (including one home run).Gerrit Cole Makes […]
New York Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Makes Spencer Jones Statement