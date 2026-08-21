New York Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Makes Spencer Jones Statement

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in the Bronx.

They are coming off a three-game series where they swept the Baltimore Orioles (in Maryland).

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 6-1 on Thursday.

Spencer Jones finished with three hits (including one home run).

Gerrit Cole Makes Spencer Jones Statement

After the game, Gerrit Cole was asked about Jones (via YES Network).

Cole: “I think his ability to adjust. Yeah, he seems to be more comfortable and better. And that’s a great sign.”

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Looking At Jones

Looking At Cole

Looking At The Yankees