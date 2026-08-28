David Cone Reacts To New York Yankees Signing Former All-Star

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a big series with the Boston Red Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

They most recently lost two out of three games to the Houston Astros (also at home).

David Cone Reacts To Yankees Signing Former All-Star

During their series with the Astros, the Yankees signed Michael Fulmer.

@YankeesPR wrote (on August 26): “•Signed RHP Michael Fulmer (#43) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster.”

Fulmer allowed no runs in one inning (on Wednesday).

Yankees legend David Cone was asked about the signing in a recent interview with YES Network.

Reporter: “What a Yankees debut we saw from Michael Fulmer last night. He struck out Yordan Alvarez convincingly. What a pitch. Part of a 1-2-3 eighth. How important a late add might he be as we head into September?”

Cone: “Well, Nancy, there’s no substitute for experience, especially when you’re in a pennant race and then potentially in the postseason. It’s hard to call up a prospect and put him in the middle of these type of games when every win means so much. So Fulmer’s got a lot more value than he’s been given credit for. There’s no substitute for experience. He could always spin the baseball. He’s always been able to pitch backwards, throw that breaking ball for strikes. He’s got a couple of different shapes to it now, and he actually topped out at 95 last night. So he’s healthy for the first time in a long time in his career.”

Looking At Fulmer

Fulmer was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox over nine seasons at the MLB level.

In 2017, Fulmer made the MLB All-Star Game.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-58 record in 133 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.