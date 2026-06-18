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New York Yankees Must Consider Signing 2x World Series Champion Catcher

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 04: Austin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a double in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 04, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home).

They are looking to lock in a series victory after already winning the first game by a score of 12-2.

Yankees Must Consider Signing Austin Barnes

GettyAustin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in the MLB this season.

That said, one area they could use more depth is at catcher.

@TalkinYanks wrote (on Wednesday night): “Ali Sanchez is the first Yankees catcher this season with an RBI in two straight games played”

One player the Yankees should consider signing is free agent Austin Barnes.

He was with the New York Mets over the offseason (but did not make the final roster).

The 36-year-old could be a good low-risk addition to their organization in a Minor League deal.

Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register wrote (on January 29): “Long-time #Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes has signed a minor-league contract with the Mets including a non-roster invite to spring training. Barnes, 36, was released by LAD last May, played 10 games for SF Giants AAA team in July then was released.”

Why Barnes?

GettyStarting pitcher Clayton Kershaw #22 and catcher Austin Barnes of the Los Angeles Dodgers confer in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.

Barnes is beloved by Dodgers fans for his 11 seasons with the franchise (he was part of two World Series title teams).

He has the experience of playing for a big-market team that is trying to win (such as the Yankees).

By adding him on a Minor League deal, the Yankees could have a reliable veteran at their disposal in case of injury (or slumps) to their current catchers.

GettyBlake Treinen #49 and Austin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate the teams 4-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Five of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 25, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

Barnes is far from the answer, but he would also be the kind of player who could be a sneaky addition to a contender.

At worst, the Yankees could simply release him if he did not work out.

He’s worth keeping an eye on for the rest of the 2026 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Must Consider Signing 2x World Series Champion Catcher

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