New York Yankees Must Consider Signing 2x World Series Champion Catcher

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home).

They are looking to lock in a series victory after already winning the first game by a score of 12-2.

Yankees Must Consider Signing Austin Barnes

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in the MLB this season.

That said, one area they could use more depth is at catcher.

@TalkinYanks wrote (on Wednesday night): “Ali Sanchez is the first Yankees catcher this season with an RBI in two straight games played”

One player the Yankees should consider signing is free agent Austin Barnes.

He was with the New York Mets over the offseason (but did not make the final roster).

The 36-year-old could be a good low-risk addition to their organization in a Minor League deal.

Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register wrote (on January 29): “Long-time #Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes has signed a minor-league contract with the Mets including a non-roster invite to spring training. Barnes, 36, was released by LAD last May, played 10 games for SF Giants AAA team in July then was released.”

Why Barnes?

Barnes is beloved by Dodgers fans for his 11 seasons with the franchise (he was part of two World Series title teams).

He has the experience of playing for a big-market team that is trying to win (such as the Yankees).

By adding him on a Minor League deal, the Yankees could have a reliable veteran at their disposal in case of injury (or slumps) to their current catchers.

Barnes is far from the answer, but he would also be the kind of player who could be a sneaky addition to a contender.

At worst, the Yankees could simply release him if he did not work out.

He’s worth keeping an eye on for the rest of the 2026 season.