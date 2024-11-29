Yankees Trade Idea Would Land Top Player on Trade Market

During the 2024 MLB season, the New York Yankees were interested in left-hander Garrett Crochet. Crochet wasn’t traded, but he’s expected to be dealt this winter, and he’s viewed as the top player on the trade market.

His market looks competitive, with contending teams in the mix. While the Yankees have the prospects to get a deal done if they’re willing to move certain players, it remains uncertain if they’d do that for Crochet.

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the Yankees wanted Crochet this past summer, but the Chicago White Sox weren’t interested in what they had to offer. That could’ve been due to the Yankees not offering prospects the White Sox wanted.

“The Yankees wanted to deal with the White Sox last summer, but Chicago focused on other teams, largely because they didn’t feel the Yankees had the kind of quality of prospects they were looking for (a view shared by other teams).

“Landing Crochet would help the Yankees in a lot of ways — augmenting their rotation, landing a relatively young pitcher. But the Yankees don’t seem well-positioned for a Crochet deal,” Olney wrote on November 13.

Yankees Trade Idea for Crochet

The New York Yankees not having the prospects the Chicago White Sox want could make it difficult to trade for Crochet. However, if they’d be willing to offer Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones, perhaps the White Sox would be interested in a deal.

Christopher Kline of FanSided recently pitched the idea of trading for Crochet. He believes the Yankees have the prospects to get a deal done and must trade for the left-hander.

“The injury concerns from Crochet’s early years won’t disappear, but he dispelled all concern about his competence in a starting role. His production wavered slightly around the All-Star break, but Crochet finished strong and was, frankly, the only true bright spot in an otherwise dour campaign for the White Sox,” Kline wrote on November 27.

“Now that he’s on the market, several contenders will come knocking, but New York has the motivation and the prospect capital to get a deal across the finish line.”

Blake Snell Signing Could Make Yankees Aggressive

While Blake Snell signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers doesn’t directly impact their chances of making a World Series due to the Dodgers being in the National League, it could’ve added some pressure on the New York Yankees’ front office.

The Yankees lost to the Dodgers in the World Series, and if things go how they could in 2025, there’s a chance they’ll meet in the World Series once again. The Dodgers also proved they weren’t satisfied after they won it all, which the Yankees should be doing, considering they didn’t win a ring.

Adding Crochet would be the ideal answer to the Dodgers signing Snell, as he’s just as good, if not better than the left-hander.

Zach Pressnell of News Week wrote that the Yankees “need” to add players before they aren’t available, highlighting Crochet as the pitcher they should sign to respond to the Dodgers landing Snell.

“The Yankees need to add something before the top options all come off the board. The heat was turned up on the Bronx Bombers after Snell signed with Los Angeles. Let’s see how the Yankees respond,” Pressnell wrote on November 28.