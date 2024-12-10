Yankees Predicted to Cut Ties With Disappointing Veteran

Brian Cashman speaking

Nothing can be off the table just yet after the New York Yankees lost Juan Soto. However, a reunion with veteran Alex Verdugo wouldn’t make much sense for the Yankees. Verdugo was traded for last offseason, a deal New York hoped would work in its favor.

While it was the right move at the time, Verdugo’s offensive production wasn’t where it needed to be, making it likely that the Yankees would allow him to walk.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently put together deals for teams to make at MLB’s Winter Meetings. He had Verdugo signing with the Chicago White Sox for $26 million over two years.

“The White Sox are going to have to grind to improve their everyday lineup and at the same time sign some short-term free agents whom they can deal at the trade deadline for prospects. They might have to overpay some free agents to get them to come to Chicago after a historically bad season.

“Verdugo is coming off a subpar season in which he hit just .233 with 13 home runs and an 83 OPS+. However, he’s only 28 and has hit .272/.328/.414 for his career. With Chicago, he could play every day and restore his value enough to be a trade piece come July,” Bowden wrote on December 6.

Why Won’t Verdugo Be Back?

While his play will be a big factor in the New York Yankees’ decision not to re-sign him, there are other reasons to allow him to walk.

The Yankees have blocked Jasson Dominguez for far too long, and moving on from Verdugo would allow them to finally give him a chance to play every game.

Had Verdugo played better, things would likely be different.

Max Goodman of NJ.com wrote that Verdugo playing better could’ve made him a long-term fit, but now he’s viewed as a “backup plan at best.”

“If Verdugo had a better year, the narrative entering this offseason would’ve been different. A case could’ve been made for the Yankees to lock the lefty up for years to come as a starter in left field. Now, he’s a backup plan at best this winter…

“They have top prospect Jasson Domínguez positioned for big-league playing time and there are several alternatives on the free agent and trade markets,” Goodman wrote on November 14.

Verdugo Enjoyed His Time With the Yankees

It’s unfortunate that Verdugo’s season with the New York Yankees didn’t go as planned for many reasons. From a personal standpoint, Verdugo having his worst campaign right before he hit free agency wasn’t ideal.

“I know it wasn’t my best personal year in offense,” he said. “We kind of grinded through some things. But as far as teammates and being with the guys, it’s been my favorite team I’ve ever played for.”

For the Yankees, Verdugo playing better could’ve given them a different dynamic in the lineup. Despite the rough showing, he was a favorite in the locker room, and there’s something to be said for that.

It didn’t work out with the Yankees, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him play better for a different ball club.