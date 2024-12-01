Yankees Trade Pitch Moves Dominguez for Non-Crochet White Sox Star

In an ideal world, the New York Yankees would move Aaron Judge out of center field. While there aren’t many ways for that to happen with the Yankees’ current roster and the players on the free-agency market, it’s something New York could eventually pursue.

With trades expected to take place over the next few months, the Yankees could be aggressive on that front. They have prospects to move, and their biggest focus should be improving the Big League roster. If a prospect or two have to be traded for the Yankees to get better, it’s what needs to be done.

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com proposed a trade that would do exactly that, sending Jasson Dominguez to the Chicago White Sox for Luis Robert Jr. and left-handed pitcher Jake Eder.

“The Yankees need to get Aaron Judge out of center field, but this free-agent market is especially weak in that area. So let’s talk trade, because the White Sox are certainly open to that. Robert is coming off a blah 2024 (87 OPS+, 1.4 bWAR) but in his defense, he was out with a hip issue for a good chunk of it and, ultimately, he was a member of the 2024 White Sox. That could bring anybody down.

“He’s still a high-impact talent in his prime years (entering his age-27 season). And he’s got pop, which the Yankees could use … all the more if they don’t re-sign Soto,” Castrovince wrote on November 28. “Robert is guaranteed $15 million in 2025, with separate $20 million team options for 2026 and 2027. If Soto’s gone, this trade allows Judge to return to right, and the Yankees are in the market for a left fielder (Alex Verdugo again?).”

White Sox Looking to Move Robert

The Chicago White Sox were the worst team in Major League Baseball last season and will go down as one of the worst in baseball history. It was as ugly as it could be, finishing 41-121.

Despite how poorly they played last year, the White Sox don’t plan to improve this winter. In fact, the expectation around the league is for the White Sox to trade some of their top players.

The White Sox trading players would give the New York Yankees a clear chance to improve, as Chicago has players who could help them win.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the White Sox would “love” to trade Robert this winter, a good sign of him being on the move.

“The White Sox will definitely trade ace Garrett Crochet this winter, but before they move him, they’d love to unload Robert. Robert, 27, is a huge talent that prompted the White Sox to give him a six-year, $50 million contract five years ago, but he has never lived up to the hype,” Nightengale wrote on November 25.

Yankees Need to Be Careful With Robert

The idea of Robert is much better than Robert the player. There’s no denying the type of talent he has, but Robert’s inability to stay on the field has been a major concern.

He’s played in just 467 games since he debuted in 2020, playing 100 games or fewer in four of those five campaigns.

When on the field, he’s an All-Star talent. In the one season Robert played in more than 100 games, he slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs, 36 doubles, and a 130 OPS+.

According to Nightengale, a general manager said the Chicago White Sox view him as a star and a team would have to trade top prospects for him.

“The guy is certainly intriguing,” one GM said, “but they’ve got a really high price tag on him. You’ve got to hope he finally stays healthy and can be the player everyone envisioned all along. But the White Sox are acting like he’s some big star center fielder and are asking for your top prospects.”

If the New York Yankees are willing to move on from Dominguez, he’d be the star prospect the White Sox are seeking.