New York Yankees’ Cy Young Award Winners Throughout History

Since 1956, Major League Baseball has been celebrating baseball’s most prolific pitchers with the Cy Young Award.

Initially, the annual award was given to one pitcher, but in 1967, one pitcher from each league received his own award.

Introduced by Ford C. Frick in the 1950s, the Cy Young has become one of the most prestigious recognitions, named for Denton True “Cy” Young.

Following the 2026 season, MLB’s best arms have been recognized with the honor.

Representing the historic New York Yankees is 25-year-old right-hander Cam Schlittler.

Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Adds to Yankees’ Cy Young History

Schlittler is New York’s latest Cy Young recipient, but who came before him?

Well, six other groundbreaking Yankees:

Cam Schlittler (2026)

Gerrit Cole (2023)

Roger Clemens (2001)

Ron Guidry (1978)

Sparky Lyle (1977)

Whitey Ford (1961)

Bob Turley (1958)

Before Schlittler’s historic feat, Cole was the last Yankee to tap the Cy Young title.

By the end of his 2023 campaign, he had logged a 2.63 ERA and 222 strikeouts across 209.0 innings pitched through 33 starts.

This was his fourth season in New York.

New York’s Last Cy Young Was Over 2 Decades Earlier

Cole’s 2023 award ignited a newfound sense of New York pride, as two decades had passed since Roger Clemens’ Cy Young feat — the last time a Yankee received the recognition.

Throughout his career, he earned seven Cy Young Awards, a record he still holds to this day.

In 1977 and 1978, Sparky Lyle and Ron Guidry secured consecutive awards.

The back-to-back victories made them the only Yankees to win consecutive Cy Young titles — a true period of dominance for the franchise. Let’s not forget New York won the World Series both years!

That leads us to the second player in franchise history to earn the nod: Whitey Ford.

Ford’s 1961 campaign was met with a 3.21 ERA and 209 strikeouts across 283.0 innings through 39 games.

In the postseason, he was also named MVP and broke Babe Ruth’s record for consecutive scoreless innings.

Another victorious year for New York.

Where New York’s Cy Young History Begins

Bob Turley became the first Yankee in franchise history to earn a Cy Young Award.

His 1958 accomplishment arrived two years after the award was established by Frick.

That year, he recorded a 2.97 ERA and 168 strikeouts across 245.1 innings pitched through 33 games, starting 31.

Turley spent 12 successful seasons in the big leagues, most of which were spent in New York, followed by brief stints with the Los Angeles Angels and the Boston Red Sox.

However, as the first Yankee to earn the highly touted Cy Young nod, he will forever remain a part of New York’s deep, rich history.

This article will undergo updates