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New York Yankees Legend David Cone Makes Anthony Volpe Statement

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 31: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees played the first game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 4-2.

With José Caballero no longer injured, Anthony Volpe was moved to the bench (and did not play).

Caballero finished with two hits in four at-bats.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Boone: Anthony Volpe will start working at 2B on days he isn’t in starting lineup with José Caballero back from IL.”

Yankees Legend David Cone Makes Volpe Statement

GettyDavid Cone formally of the New York Yankees gets interviewed during pregame before the Tampa Bay Rays play against the New York Yankees on September 27, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida.

Ahead of Friday’s game, Yankees legend David Cone spoke about Volpe (via YES Network).

Cone: “I think Caballero is the guy that was originally brought here to be the super-utility guy. Now, he deserves a chance to play shortstop… I like Volpe around. I think he’s earned it. He worked hard. He played well when he was here… I thought it was interesting too that Volpe is gonna play some second base, and that’s what needs to happen here… You’re a baseball player first, before you’re an individual position player.”

Looking At Volpe

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Volpe started out the season in Triple-A after being the team’s starting shortstop for the last three years.

He is currently batting .217 with five hits, three RBI’s, two runs and two stolen bases in his first eight MLB games of the season.

The 25-year-old also has seven walks.

Looking At Caballero

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Caballero is in his second season with the Yankees.

The 29-year-old has also had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners.

He is batting .266 with 37 hits, four home runs, 13 RBI’s, 18 runs and 13 stolen bases in 42 games.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on after a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 30-22 record in 52 games.

They are 5.5 games behind the Rays for first.

Saturday’s game was postponed.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend David Cone Makes Anthony Volpe Statement

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