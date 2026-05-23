New York Yankees Legend David Cone Makes Anthony Volpe Statement

On Friday night, the New York Yankees played the first game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 4-2.

With José Caballero no longer injured, Anthony Volpe was moved to the bench (and did not play).

Caballero finished with two hits in four at-bats.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Boone: Anthony Volpe will start working at 2B on days he isn’t in starting lineup with José Caballero back from IL.”

Yankees Legend David Cone Makes Volpe Statement

Ahead of Friday’s game, Yankees legend David Cone spoke about Volpe (via YES Network).

Cone: “I think Caballero is the guy that was originally brought here to be the super-utility guy. Now, he deserves a chance to play shortstop… I like Volpe around. I think he’s earned it. He worked hard. He played well when he was here… I thought it was interesting too that Volpe is gonna play some second base, and that’s what needs to happen here… You’re a baseball player first, before you’re an individual position player.”

Looking At Volpe

Volpe started out the season in Triple-A after being the team’s starting shortstop for the last three years.

He is currently batting .217 with five hits, three RBI’s, two runs and two stolen bases in his first eight MLB games of the season.

The 25-year-old also has seven walks.

Looking At Caballero

Caballero is in his second season with the Yankees.

The 29-year-old has also had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners.

He is batting .266 with 37 hits, four home runs, 13 RBI’s, 18 runs and 13 stolen bases in 42 games.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 30-22 record in 52 games.

They are 5.5 games behind the Rays for first.

Saturday’s game was postponed.