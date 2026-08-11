New York Yankees Demote 27-Year-Old Amid Roster Shakeup In Organization

On Monday, the New York Yankees had the day off following a series where they won two out of three games over the Atlanta Braves.

The Yankees will now open up a series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Yankees Demote 27-Year-Old

Ahead of their series with the Mariners, the Yankees announced a handful of roster moves at the Minor League level.

One of those decisions was to send Dom Hamel to Double-A.

Somerset Patriots wrote (on Tuesday): “The @Yankees have announced the following roster moves: 🔹Xavier Rivas – Transferred Somerset to Scranton 🔹Hayden Merda – Transferred Somerset to Scranton 🔹Core Jackson – Transferred Hudson Valley to Somerset 🔹Dom Hamel – Transferred Scranton to Somerset”

Hamel has gone 3-9 with a 6.90 ERA in 21 games this season.

Looking At Hamel

Hamel was picked in the 3rd round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He appeared in one MLB game during the 2025 season (with the New York Mets).

The Yankees claimed him off waivers (via the Texas Rangers) over the offseason.

They wrote (via X) on January 27: “Earlier today, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Claimed RHP Dom Hamel off waivers from the Texas Rangers. • Designated LHP Jayvien Sandridge and INF/OF Marco Luciano for assignment.”

Social Media Reacts To Roster Shakeup

Here’s what people were saying about Tuesday’s roster moves:

Greg Johnson: “Xavier Rivas, the Yankees’ No. 21 prospect (per MLB Pipeline), with the well-deserved bump to Scranton. He’s been on a tear in the Eastern League since the end of June. Has 114 strikeouts in 81.1 innings overall.”

@NYY_Prospects: “Merda, the team’s 2022 17th round pick, has emerged as a top relief prospect with a breakout season. His velocity has spiked since recovering from a 2024 TJS and now we’ll see it on Statcast. In 32 games, he pitched to a 3.67 ERA with 67 strikeouts to 21 walks in 41.2 innings.”

Joe Vasile: “Core has been a monster at the plate and played stellar defense at shortstop all year. Promoted up to Somerset with the first 30 steal season for the Renegades since Spencer Jones and Ben Cowles in 2023.”