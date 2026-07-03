New York Yankees Demote 5-Year MLB Player Before Twins Series

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins will open up a series in the Bronx.

The Yankees are looking to snap a seven-game losing streak.

They were most recently swept by the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.

New York Yankees Demote 5-Year Player

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Yankees announced a handful of roster moves.

One of those decisions included sending Oswaldo Cabrera back to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Reinstated INF Ryan McMahon (#19) from the 10-day injured list. • Returned OF Trent Grisham (#12) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. • Placed LHP Carlos Rodón on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 6/30) with left elbow inflammation. • Optioned INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Cabrera had appeared in just three games.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of his fifth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Over 304 career games, Cabrera is batting .232 with 201 hits, 20 home runs, 95 RBIs, 120 runs and 15 stolen bases.

Social Media Reacts To Cabrera News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@JonAlba: “So, in addition to Rodón going on the IL, Oswaldo Cabrera goes back to the minors (where he was always going to go when McMahon got healthy). Boone not having Goldschmidt hit for him in extras truly made no baseball sense whatsoever.”

@BrighterrDark: “Poor Waldo getting Andujar treatment”

@ChrisCoop_: “Austin wells is on the team because the other catchers are somehow worse. Oswaldo Cabrera is a redundancy and offers less value than most of the already available bench. That’s all. Both should/shouldve be/been replaced. One of them has, the other will be.”

@Blahqvab: “Why was Cabrera optioned?? Isn’t he the better hitter over goldy??!!! Isn’t that why goldy didn’t pinch hit??!! Clowns.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-38 record in 86 games.

They are 22-18 in the 40 games they have played at Yankee Stadium.