New York Yankees Demote 5-Year MLB Player During Dodgers Series

On Sunday evening, the New York Yankees will complete their three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

They will look to avoid a sweep after losing each of the first two games.

New York Yankees Demote 5-Year MLB Player

After the first game of the day, the Yankees announced the news that they have sent Jake Bird to Triple-A.

Bird let up five earned runs in Sunday’s loss.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to Game 2 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Appointed RHP Elmer Rodríguez (#71) as their “27th Man”. • Recalled RHP Kervin Castro (#74) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Optioned RHP Jake Bird to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Bird is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

Right now, he is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 35 games.

Before the Yankees, Bird had spent part of four years with the Colorado Rockies.

Social Media On Bird