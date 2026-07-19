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New York Yankees Demote 5-Year MLB Player During Dodgers Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Sunday evening, the New York Yankees will complete their three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

They will look to avoid a sweep after losing each of the first two games.

New York Yankees Demote 5-Year MLB Player

GettyJake Bird #59 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

After the first game of the day, the Yankees announced the news that they have sent Jake Bird to Triple-A.

Bird let up five earned runs in Sunday’s loss.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to Game 2 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Appointed RHP Elmer Rodríguez (#71) as their “27th Man”. • Recalled RHP Kervin Castro (#74) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Optioned RHP Jake Bird to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Bird is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

Right now, he is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 35 games.

Before the Yankees, Bird had spent part of four years with the Colorado Rockies.

Social Media On Bird

GettyJake Bird #59 of the New York Yankees pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Demote 5-Year MLB Player During Dodgers Series

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