New York Yankees Announce Disappointing Giancarlo Stanton News

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx.

They most recently lost by a score of 7-3 on Monday (which was their fifth straight loss).

Yankees Announce Disappointing Stanton News

The Yankees have been playing without one of their best players (Giancarlo Stanton) since April 24.

Ahead of Monday’s game, news came out that Stanton was expected to take batting practice on Tuesday.

MLB.com wrote (on June 29): “Set to take swings in live batting practice against Max Fried on June 30. Is moving with a little more intensity and hitting again against velocity, per manager Aaron Boone.”

It’s now been announced that he did not take batting practice on Tuesday.

@FantasyProsMLB wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton (calf) does not take live BP Tuesday”

Before getting hurt, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games this season.

Looking At Stanton

Stanton was picked in the 2nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first eight years of his career with the Miami Marlins.

During his time in Miami, Stanton made four All-Star Games (and won the 2017 National League MVP Award).

The 36-year-old is in the middle of his ninth season with the Yankees.

In 2024, he helped the franchise reach the World Series.

While Stanton had struggled staying healthy, he is still coming off a year where he hit 24 home runs in just 77 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-36 record in 84 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 22-16 in 38 games at home).