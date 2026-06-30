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New York Yankees Announce Disappointing Giancarlo Stanton News

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees walks off of the field after striking out in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 26, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx.

They most recently lost by a score of 7-3 on Monday (which was their fifth straight loss).

Yankees Announce Disappointing Stanton News

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees have been playing without one of their best players (Giancarlo Stanton) since April 24.

Ahead of Monday’s game, news came out that Stanton was expected to take batting practice on Tuesday.

MLB.com wrote (on June 29): “Set to take swings in live batting practice against Max Fried on June 30. Is moving with a little more intensity and hitting again against velocity, per manager Aaron Boone.”

It’s now been announced that he did not take batting practice on Tuesday.

@FantasyProsMLB wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton (calf) does not take live BP Tuesday”

Before getting hurt, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games this season.

Looking At Stanton

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Stanton was picked in the 2nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first eight years of his career with the Miami Marlins.

During his time in Miami, Stanton made four All-Star Games (and won the 2017 National League MVP Award).

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 24, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The 36-year-old is in the middle of his ninth season with the Yankees.

In 2024, he helped the franchise reach the World Series.

While Stanton had struggled staying healthy, he is still coming off a year where he hit 24 home runs in just 77 games.

Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. 

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-36 record in 84 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 22-16 in 38 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Disappointing Giancarlo Stanton News

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