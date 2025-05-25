DJ LeMahieu Breaks Silence on Yankees Decision

After the 2018 MLB season, veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu decided to leave the Colorado Rockies in free agency. He decided to join the New York Yankees, signing a two-year deal for $24 million.

After an All-Star season in 2019 and a COVID-shortened 2020 season, he re-signed with the Yankees. LaMahieu’s second deal with the Yankees was for six years at $90 million total, $15 million per year.

With the Yankees heading to Colorado to visit the Rockies, LaMahieu was asked about his decision to join the Yankees. Rockies insider for Just Baseball Media, Patrick Lyons, shared LaMahieu’s message on joining the Yankees over re-signing with the Rockies after 2018.

LaMahieu Opens Up About Joining Yankees

The New York Yankees infielder responded to a question asking if it was a difficult decision to go to the Yankees amid the Colorado Rockies’ strong core at the time of his departure. LaMahieu answered, “I feel like I made a pretty good choice. I’m happy to be here.”

His response drew chortles from the reporters interviewing him in the dugout and sparked LaMahieu to crack a smile.

His decision to leave the Rockies came after a great season in Colorado. The Rockies finished second in the National League West at 91 and 72, making the postseason.

However, the Rockies lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the Division Round, and since then, the Rockies have never been the same. While their 2018 season was impressive, the Rockies would not reach above .500 in the six years since.

In the six years since LaMahieu left the Rockies to join the Yankees, the two teams have gone in opposite directions.. The Rockies are 359-510, while New York are 503-367.

LaMahieu left the Rockies right before their collapse. He also joined the Yankees as the team began its resurgence. While the six-year stretch has gone poorly for the Rockies, 2025 is shaping up to be even worse.

The Rockies have gotten off to the worst start in modern baseball history, starting 8-42, tied for the worst start in MLB history since 1895. LaMahieu’s decision to join the Yankees has proven to be fruitful for him. But for the Yankees, they’ve gotten a mixed bag.

LaMahieu’s Production With Yankees

While the Colorado Rockies have been collapsing and the New York Yankees ascending, LaMahieu hasn’t been the same. With the Rockies, LaMahieu was a two-time All-Star, winning three Gold Glove awards, and accumulating 16.6 WAR over seven seasons.

Across LaMahieu’s seven seasons with the Yankees, he’s accumulated 13.7 WAR. He also made only one All-Star appearance, in the first year of his Yankees tenure. With the Yankees, LaMahieu has won one Gold Glove and two Silver Sluggers.

After solid 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Yankees, LaMahieu signed a six-year, $90 million extension. During that contract, he hasn’t been the same. From 2021 to 2025, LaMahieu is batting .251 with a .697 OPS in 2034 plate appearances.

While in comparison, with the Rockies over 7 seasons, LaMahieu hit .299 with a .760 OPS. It’s a noticeable drop-off for the former Rockies infielder.

A large reason why his career numbers are down with the Yankees is due to his poor 2024 season. LaMahieu accrued negative 1.6 WAR, hitting just .204 on the season. His OPS of .527 was the lowest in his career. It also was the first time his OPS fell below .600 since his rookie season in 2011.

While LaMahieu is hitting just .190 in 2025, his OPS is above .600 at .625. He isn’t the player he once used to be with the Rockies. But LaMahieu still undoubtedly made the right decision to join the Yankees in 2019.