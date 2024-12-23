Yankees Urged to Cut Ties with Veteran, Eat Remaining $30 Million

The New York Yankees payroll will be one of the highest in baseball next season if they keep all the players on their current roster. However, there’s a scenario where the Yankees could move a few guys, whether in a trade or by eating the money and moving on.

One sneaky name that hasn’t been mentioned much is DJ LeMahieu. LeMahieu is owed another $30 million over the next two campaigns, a ton of money for a player who clearly isn’t what he once was and is frequently injured.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote about LeMahieu’s future, highlighting that he’ll report to spring training. He added that if he doesn’t play well, the Yankees need to “seriously think” about moving on from him by designating him for assignment, a move that would make the Yankees eat his remaining $30 million.

“I think LeMahieu will report to spring training and the Yankees will evaluate what he has to offer. If he looks similarly to how he has over the past two years, they have to seriously think about designating him for assignment before the start of the season and eating the $30 million he’s owed.

“It already looks like a sunk cost and there’s no point in keeping him on the bench. They could use that roster spot in a better way,” Kirschner wrote on December 20.

Brian Cashman’s Comments on LeMahieu’s Future

The New York Yankees eating $30 million wouldn’t be an easy decision, but it can’t be counted out. There’s a scenario where they could view him as the backup first or second baseman, depending on what the remainder of the offseason looks like.

He’s been an incredible professional throughout his career, and it’s possible that he’ll turn things around if he manages to stay on the field.

Brian Cashman doesn’t think that’s out of the question, either, saying he expects him to do whatever he can to help next season.

“He’s a pro and he’s gonna do everything in his power to be in position to contribute,’’ Cashman said of LeMahieu in December, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post.

Cashman added that injuries have derailed his past few seasons, a fair assessment of what’s happened for LeMahieu and the Yankees.

“I believe he’ll be healthy going into camp and will look to erase tough memories of the last two seasons,” Cashman said. “Injuries have derailed him.”

Many Have Predicted for the Yankees to Cut Ties with LeMahieu

Kirschner isn’t the only New York Yankees insider to suggest the team will designate LeMahieu for assignment.

Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com believes the Yankees will move on from him this winter. He didn’t add how, but whether that’s via a trade where the Yankees eat most of his salary, or designating him for assignment, he believes it will happen.

“We’re guessing the Yankees move on from LeMahieu, despite the $30 million he’s still owed through 2026. As for Torres, his postseason success might lead to signing a multi-year deal on a new team,” Caldera wrote on November 1.

Jared Schwartz of the New York Post made the suggestion at the end of the campaign, when LeMahieu went down with a hip injury.

“After this season, LeMahieu still has two more years and $30 million owed to him on his current contract. Based off this season, it’s certainly a possibility the Yankees could view him as a sunk cost this offseason and release him,” Schwartz wrote in September.

Needless to say, the Yankees have a decision to make here.